Timbers Drop 3-2 Result to San Jose Earthquakes at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







INDIO, Calif. - The Portland Timbers dropped a 3-2 result to San Jose Earthquakes in their second match of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational. The Timbers were down 1-0 in the first half before Kristoffer Velde notched a brace to put Portland ahead at halftime, but San Jose would go on to score two goals in the second half to secure the result. The Timbers will play Chicago Fire FC in their final invitational match on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. (Pacific), streamed live on Timbers.com.

Match Notables

Designated Player Kristoffer Velde opened his 2026 scoring account with a brace in today's match. With Portland down 1-nil in the first half, the Norwegian attacker scored back-to-back goals in a four-minute span, using his left foot in the 31st and his head in the 35th minute. Antony tallied his first assist of the year for the Green and Gold on Velde's second goal. Newcomer Brandon Bye made his Timbers CVI debut with a start in today's match.

Portland's 2026 Preseason, Presented by Old Trapper

Today's match marked Portland's second at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, Calif. The Timbers opened the preseason tournament with a scoreless draw against D.C. United on Saturday afternoon. Up next, the Timbers will close out the tournament against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com. The team will return to Portland to host its regular season opener against the Eastern Conference's Columbus Crew on Feb. 21, at Providence Park; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific).

Goal-Scoring Plays

SJ - Preston Judd, 20th minute: Preston Judd entered the box and rounded his defender before slotting a low right-footed shot under the goalkeeper.

POR - Kristoffer Velde, 31st minute: Kristoffer Velde controlled the ball out of the air and worked his way out of defensive pressure before firing a left-footed shot from a tight angle near the end line into the roof of the net.

POR - Kristoffer Velde (Antony), 35th minute: Antony dribbled down the right touchline and floated a ball into the center of the box, where Kristoffer Velde buried the open-header past the goalkeeper.

SJ - Nonso Adimabua (Jack Jasinski), 71st minute: After receiving a long ball from midfield, Nonso Adimabua beat his defender to the ball and placed it past the goalkeepers high left.

SJ - Paul Marie, 75th minute: Paul Marie controlled a ball from the left sideline into the center of the box where he curled a right-footed shot into the left of goal.

Next Game

The Timbers will play their third and final match of the preseason tournament on Saturday, Feb. 14, against Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com.

2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Feb. 11, 2026 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 2 0 2

San Jose Earthquakes 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

SJ: Judd, 20

POR: Velde, 31

POR: Velde (Antony), 35

SJ: Adimabua (Jasinski), 71

SJ: Marie, 75

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Chara (caution), 9

SJ: Costa (caution), 55

Lineup

POR: GK Sulte, D Bye (Jura, 46, VanVoorhis, 75), D E. Miller (Surman, 53), D K. Miller (Ondo, 72), D Smith (Fory, 72), M Ortiz (Izoita, 72), M Chara (Bassett, 46), F Antony (Santos, 59), F Velde (Fernandez-Kim, 59), F Mora (Nuñez, 59), F Kelsy (Guerra, 59)

Subs: GK Muse, GK Joseph







Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.