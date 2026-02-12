Timbers Drop 3-2 Result to San Jose Earthquakes at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
INDIO, Calif. - The Portland Timbers dropped a 3-2 result to San Jose Earthquakes in their second match of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational. The Timbers were down 1-0 in the first half before Kristoffer Velde notched a brace to put Portland ahead at halftime, but San Jose would go on to score two goals in the second half to secure the result. The Timbers will play Chicago Fire FC in their final invitational match on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. (Pacific), streamed live on Timbers.com.
Match Notables
Designated Player Kristoffer Velde opened his 2026 scoring account with a brace in today's match. With Portland down 1-nil in the first half, the Norwegian attacker scored back-to-back goals in a four-minute span, using his left foot in the 31st and his head in the 35th minute. Antony tallied his first assist of the year for the Green and Gold on Velde's second goal. Newcomer Brandon Bye made his Timbers CVI debut with a start in today's match.
Portland's 2026 Preseason, Presented by Old Trapper
Today's match marked Portland's second at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, Calif. The Timbers opened the preseason tournament with a scoreless draw against D.C. United on Saturday afternoon. Up next, the Timbers will close out the tournament against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com. The team will return to Portland to host its regular season opener against the Eastern Conference's Columbus Crew on Feb. 21, at Providence Park; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific).
Goal-Scoring Plays
SJ - Preston Judd, 20th minute: Preston Judd entered the box and rounded his defender before slotting a low right-footed shot under the goalkeeper.
POR - Kristoffer Velde, 31st minute: Kristoffer Velde controlled the ball out of the air and worked his way out of defensive pressure before firing a left-footed shot from a tight angle near the end line into the roof of the net.
POR - Kristoffer Velde (Antony), 35th minute: Antony dribbled down the right touchline and floated a ball into the center of the box, where Kristoffer Velde buried the open-header past the goalkeeper.
SJ - Nonso Adimabua (Jack Jasinski), 71st minute: After receiving a long ball from midfield, Nonso Adimabua beat his defender to the ball and placed it past the goalkeepers high left.
SJ - Paul Marie, 75th minute: Paul Marie controlled a ball from the left sideline into the center of the box where he curled a right-footed shot into the left of goal.
Next Game
The Timbers will play their third and final match of the preseason tournament on Saturday, Feb. 14, against Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com.
2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Feb. 11, 2026 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 2 0 2
San Jose Earthquakes 1 2 3
Scoring Summary:
SJ: Judd, 20
POR: Velde, 31
POR: Velde (Antony), 35
SJ: Adimabua (Jasinski), 71
SJ: Marie, 75
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Chara (caution), 9
SJ: Costa (caution), 55
Lineup
POR: GK Sulte, D Bye (Jura, 46, VanVoorhis, 75), D E. Miller (Surman, 53), D K. Miller (Ondo, 72), D Smith (Fory, 72), M Ortiz (Izoita, 72), M Chara (Bassett, 46), F Antony (Santos, 59), F Velde (Fernandez-Kim, 59), F Mora (Nuñez, 59), F Kelsy (Guerra, 59)
Subs: GK Muse, GK Joseph
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026
- Timbers Drop 3-2 Result to San Jose Earthquakes at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Second-half comeback marks second win in as many games in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - San Jose Earthquakes
- Two Set Piece Goals Pace 2-2 Draw against Austin FC in Second Match of 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Conclude Preseason Slate in 3-2 Loss against Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Acquire International Slot from Austin FC - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Earns Scorless Draw against D.C. United - Minnesota United FC
- Galaxy Cruise to 3-0 Win over STL - LA Galaxy
- Injury Update: Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Champions Tour Update - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Defeats Red Bull New York 3-2 in Club's Second Match of Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament - Atlanta United FC
- Torneo de Tejas: FC Dallas Falls 2-1 to Houston Dynamo FC - FC Dallas
- England Select Swope Soccer Village for Team Base Camp Training Site - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF Academy Gears up for 2026 Weston Cup Action - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Unveils "The Evergreen State Kit" - Seattle Sounders FC
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Unveils 2026 Kit with a Lifestyle Campaign Signaling a New Era for the Club and Audi Field - D.C. United
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Unveils New 18th & Vine Secondary Jersey - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Unveils 2026-27 Primary Jersey - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Unveil the Seven Hills Kit - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Launches New 'Winter Armour' Community Kit Uniform - Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Launch New Coastal Jersey - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch Mission Control Kit, Inspired by Houston's Pioneering Spirit in Space Exploration - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Unveil the Colorful Colorado Kit Ahead Of the 2026 MLS Season - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Unveils New "DNA Kit" Ahead of 2026 Season - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF to Host Hiring Fair at Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center on February 21 - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Midfielder Eddi Tagseth - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Advances to Round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup with 4-2 Aggregate Win over Pumas UNAM - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Drop 3-2 Result to San Jose Earthquakes at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Timbers Reveal Civic Stadium Kit Honoring 100th anniversary of Providence Park
- Timbers Waive Forward Jonathan Rodríguez
- Timbers, D.C. United Play to Scoreless Draw in First Match of 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Timbers Defender Zac McGraw Undergoes Successful Back Surgery