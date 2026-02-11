The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Fans in South Florida have the first opportunity to secure the newest adidas jersey at the Club's Official Team Stores at Inter Miami CF Stadium and Miami International Airport beginning today, Feb. 11;

Jersey launch comes alive through the power of community and the Freedom to Dream ethos in Puerto Rico alongside Club's Main Partner Royal Caribbean

Inter Miami CF unveiled Presagio today, the Club's bold new adidas away kit for the landmark 2026 season, as the reigning MLS Champions enter their seventh season, headlined by the historic home opener at its new world-class home in Miami Freedom Park on April 4.

Presagio's elevated design fuses everyday style with all-day comfort, powered by CLIMACOOL+ technology to keep fans feeling fresh wherever they rep Inter Miami CF, from the stadium to the street. The black jersey features a sleek collar that delivers a streetwear edge, complemented by gray shoulder stripes and the Inter Miami CF crest in all pink topped with the silver star, representing the Club's historic 2025 MLS Cup title. Completing the look, Royal Caribbean, the Club's Main Partner and Official Jersey Partner, is prominently featured front and center, while the Club's newest Official Jersey Sleeve Partner, Lowe's, is also featured.

Starting today, fans locally can purchase the Presagio jersey in person during store hours at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Inter Miami CF Stadium, or for those traveling, it will also be available at the Club's Official Store at Miami International Airport, located in Terminal D between Gates 27 and 28. Fans can also purchase the new jersey at select adidas stores and MLSstore.com today at 11 a.m. ET. The new away jersey will be available for purchase worldwide starting on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

This Friday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET), Inter Miami CF players will take the pitch in the Presagio kit for the first time during the Club's Champions Tour stop in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, when they face Independiente del Valle at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium as part of their preseason preparations.

Ahead of the match in Bayamón, 40 local children will experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment, becoming among the first fans in the world to wear the Presagio jersey at Inter Miami CF Foundation's Youth International Fútbol Clinic led by first-class Inter Miami CF Academy coaches. Hosted in partnership with Royal Caribbean at the historic Castillo San Felipe del Morro in Old San Juan, the event will give young Puerto Rican fútbol players the thrill of representing the Club on the field and embracing the Freedom to Dream. Following stops in Lima, Peru and Medellin, Colombia, the third international clinic of the year will welcome youth players from Salesianos Don Bosco Cantera and Puerto Rican artist Myke Towers' Young Kingz Foundation, making history as the first youth fútbol clinic ever held at El Morro. The morning will also feature an appearance by Puerto Rican reggaeton star Lunay, inspiring the next generation and celebrating his passion for Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami CF fans in Puerto Rico will be able to get their hands on the Presagio jersey at the Inter Miami CF Pop-Up Stores inside and outside Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium on Thursday for the Open Training at 6 p.m. local time and on Friday during the match.

The name of the Club's new away jersey, Presagio, refers to a sign of what is about to be unleashed. This name captures the anticipation and tension that Inter Miami CF's arrival generates. There is a specific energy when Inter Miami walks into another stadium. The atmosphere tightens. The room shifts. This kit is crafted to represent that sensation. Presagio is not about a prediction. It is about presence. It speaks to how this team carries itself on the road: Calm, Confident, Certain.

