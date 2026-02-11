Vancouver Whitecaps FC Launch New Coastal Jersey

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC new Coastal jersey

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC officially unveiled the Coastal Jersey on Wednesday. The club debuted the kit with members of the local community who help make British Columbia's coast truly special, all sporting the new look.

Representatives from Vancouver Aquarium, xÃÂ·mÃâ¢ÃÂ¸kÃÂ·Ãâ¢yÃ"Ãâ¢m (Musqueam Indian Band), SÃ¡Â¸ÂµwxÃÂ±wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), and sÃâ¢lilwÃâ¢taÃÂ¬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) all showcased the new jersey, and BC Ferries welcomed fans from coastal communities on board to share in the excitement of the new kit. The 'Caps will officially wear their fresh threads in game action for the first time on Saturday, February 21 when they kick off the MLS season against Real Salt Lake at BC Place. Find more on the 'Caps newest jersey at whitecapsfc.com/coastal.

Whitecaps FC Season Ticket Members will have exclusive presale access to the Coastal Jersey at the Whitecaps FC Official Store Wednesday morning in Gastown starting at 10 a.m. PT, before it's available to public at 11 a.m. PT. The new jersey is also available online at whitecapsfc.com/store or at mlsstore.com for international shipping.

The Coastal Jersey reflects Vancouver's place between ocean and mountains. In a deep-sea navy blue, the base colour represents the Pacific Ocean. Along the collar and cuffs, a rising peak pattern nods to the mountains. Together, they tell the story of a club and a city that live between elements, where the ocean meets the land, and the 'Caps keep rising.

Whitecaps FC live, work, and play on the unceded traditional territories of the xÃÂ·mÃâ¢ÃÂ¸kÃÂ·Ãâ¢yÃ"Ãâ¢m (Musqueam), SÃ¡Â¸ÂµwxÃÂ±wú7mesh (Squamish), and sÃâ¢lilwÃâ¢taÃÂ¬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations who have stewarded these lands and waters since time immemorial. Over the years, Whitecaps FC are proud to have built strong relationships, and to continue growing, with the Coast Salish peoples and the rich ancestral traditions that connect the club to the Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 1951, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected people of all ages with the wonders of the ocean for more than six decades. The Vancouver Aquarium is not only Canada's largest aquarium, but a global leader in ocean conservation, animal care, and marine science. The collaboration comes nearly six years after the 'Caps rallied to help support the aquarium during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were in danger of permanent closure. More than 130,000 co-branded face masks were sold, raising more than $1.6 million.

BC Ferries is proud to connect fans across British Columbia's coast to the places important in their lives, providing safe and reliable transportation to the matches. Whitecaps fans travelling with BC Ferries can take advantage of BC Ferries' "Sail to the Match" exclusive game-day offers this February and April, and save money on their journey to the match, with no overnight travel required thanks to early game times and more Saver fares added.

