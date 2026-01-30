Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Canadian Centre Back Belal Halbouni to New Contract

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that centre back Belal Halbouni has agreed to a new contract through June 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season.

"We're pleased to have reached a new agreement with Belal," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Over the past two years, he has made significant progress with the club, played important minutes in meaningful matches, and we're excited to continue working with him as he continues his development."

Whitecaps FC centre back Belal Halbouni

19 starts in 26 appearances across all competitions for Whitecaps FC

Two-time TELUS Canadian Championship winner (2024, 2025)

Started nine of the final 11 MLS regular season matches in 2025, and three appearances in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Has started 58 of his 68 career appearances at the professional club level "I'm super excited to be back in Vancouver," said Halbouni. "Being part of such an incredible group of people makes me believe we can achieve something special. I'm grateful for the trust of the staff and excited for what's ahead. I also can't wait to get back out there and feel the energy of our fans again."

Halbouni, 26, was originally signed by Whitecaps FC in February 2024 after spending four years playing in Germany. The product of London, Ontario has gone on to make 19 starts and 26 appearances across all competitions for the Blue and White, scoring one goal.

In 2025, Halbouni started 14 of his 20 appearances across all competitions. He started nine of the final 11 regular season matches, as well as the opening two matches of the MLS Cup Playoffs against FC Dallas in the Round One, Best-of-3 Series before coming on as a late substitute and suffering a left knee bone contusion during the second half of extra time in the club's Western Conference Semifinal against Los Angeles FC. He also scored his first goal for the club against CF Monterrey during the Concacaf Champions Cup run.

Prior to joining the 'Caps, Halbouni had spent the entirety of his professional club career in Germany. The centre back played two seasons as a member of German side 1.FC Magdeburg, where he started all eight of his appearances across all competitions for 1.FC Magdeburg II, scoring once.

Halbouni's first stint in Germany came with SV Werder Bremen II, where he started 27 of his 28 appearances across all competitions and helped the side record 11 clean sheets. He also recorded three goals, as well as two assists.

In his youth, Halbouni played for then-League1 Ontario outfit FC London from 2017 to 2019. During that time, the Syrian Canadian also spent 2018 with the Western Mustangs at Western University. He also played with his local club North London SC.

At the international level, Halbouni has made one appearance for Syria's men's national team in a friendly against Jordan in September 2022. He was also previously called up to Canada's men's national team for a camp in Bradenton, Florida in January 2021.

TRANSACTION: On January 30, 2026, Whitecaps FC re-sign centre back Belal Halbouni to a new contract through June 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.