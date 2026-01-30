Single Match Tickets for Inter Miami CF 2026 MLS Games on Sale Now

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Fans can now purchase single-match tickets for the inaugural MLS campaign at Miami Freedom Park, with Season Ticket Membership remaining the only way to guarantee access to all 17 regular season home games - including the historic stadium opener and other marquee matches, at the best available pricing starting at $54 per match!

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets for the highly demanded games are not yet available to the general public. Season Ticket Members not only lock in seats for every 2026 regular-season home game, but also enjoy priority access to playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food, beverage, merchandise, parking, and more.

Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and follow the reigning MLS Cup champions all season long by getting your Season Tickets.

Be sure to follow Inter Miami's social channels and be on the lookout for more information about the group tickets!







