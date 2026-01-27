Injury Update: Sergio Reguilón

January 27, 2026

Inter Miami CF







Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for Sergio Reguilón.

The player has undergone medical examinations that confirmed he is suffering from a Grade II knee sprain in his right leg, and his timeline for returning to the field will be determined as his recovery progresses.







