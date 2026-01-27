Injury Update: Sergio Reguilón
Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for Sergio Reguilón.
The player has undergone medical examinations that confirmed he is suffering from a Grade II knee sprain in his right leg, and his timeline for returning to the field will be determined as his recovery progresses.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from January 27, 2026
- New York City FC Signs Defender Kai Trewin from Melbourne City FC - New York City FC
- Injury Update: Sergio Reguilón - Inter Miami CF
- Ryan Gauld Undergoes Successful Arthroscopic Debridement on his Left Knee - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York City FC Loans Forward Julián Fernández to CA Rosario Central - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brazilian Defender Rafael Santos - St. Louis City SC
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Set to Feature in the 2026 Ascension Football Group Tournament in the Cayman Islands - Inter Miami CF
- Here's What You Need to Know About SDFC vs. Pumas UNAM Match Up - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Argentinean Fullback Franco Negri - Houston Dynamo FC
- PRIME TIME Returns to Levi's® Stadium: Earthquakes Host LAFC on September 19 in Bay Area's Biggest Mexican Independence Day Celebration - San Jose Earthquakes
- New FC Cincinnati Forward Tom Barlow Excited to Embrace Club's Established Culture and High Expectations - FC Cincinnati
- Portland Timbers Announce 2026 Theme Nights Schedule - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union to Host Inaugural Snow Bowl 2026 Presented by the SWAG and YSC Academy - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Acquire Forward Joao Klauss from St. Louis CITY SC - LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Mi Costeñita as Official Sabor Partner - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Receives $2.375 Million from LA Galaxy in Exchange for Forward João Klauss - St. Louis City SC
- Cruz Azul to Face Atlético Nacional at PayPal Park on March 25 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Major League Soccer Unveils Walmart Saturday Showdown, a Weekly Marquee Matchup - MLS
- Austin FC Exercises Contract Buyout on Jáder Obrian - Austin FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Adrian Gill - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Injury Update: Sergio Reguilón
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Set to Feature in the 2026 Ascension Football Group Tournament in the Cayman Islands
- Academy Products Pinter and Shaw Relishing First Team Opportunities
- Tickets on Sale for Inter Miami CF's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg
- Single Match Tickets for Inter Miami CF 2026 MLS Games on Sale Soon