Injury Update: Sergio Reguilón
Injury Update: Sergio Reguilón

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release


Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for Sergio Reguilón.

The player has undergone medical examinations that confirmed he is suffering from a Grade II knee sprain in his right leg, and his timeline for returning to the field will be determined as his recovery progresses.

