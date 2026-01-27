LA Galaxy Acquire Forward Joao Klauss from St. Louis CITY SC

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has acquired forward João Klauss in a cash-for-player trade from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $2,375,000. Klauss is under contract with the club through the 2026 season.

Riqui Puig has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List (SEI), creating an available Designated Player slot for Klauss who will be an SEI Replacement Player.

Klauss, 28, arrives in Los Angeles after three seasons with St. Louis, where he recorded 27 goals in 85 appearances for the 2023 expansion side. The Brazilian forward brings extensive international experience, having competed in the German Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, the Austrian Bundesliga with LASK and the Belgian Pro League with Standard Liège. Throughout his time in Europe and in MLS, he has appeared in both the UEFA Europa League and the Concacaf Champions Cup, adding valuable global competition experience to his resume.

"João has established himself as a fierce competitor and great teammate and we are excited to welcome him to the group." said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "We look forward to benefitting from the leadership and tenacity he has displayed during his time in MLS as we prepare for the upcoming season."

In his MLS debut season with St. Louis in 2023, Klauss tallied 10 goals and two assists across 19 league matches. He repeated the feat in 2025, once again reaching double-digit goals with a 10-goal, two-assist campaign. On June 14, 2025, Klauss recorded a hat trick against the Galaxy, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw at Energizer Park.

Klauss began his career in Brazil with Grêmio's U-20 side before a loan spell with EC São José during the 2016-17 season. Later that year, he moved to Europe, joining Hoffenheim II and then spent time on loan with HJK Helsinki before a two-year stint with LASK in Austria. After returning to Hoffenheim, he made appearances with the first team during the 2019-20 campaign. From 2020-22, Klauss competed in the Belgian Pro League with Standard Liège and briefly with Sint-Truidense. He joined St. Louis CITY SC in July 2022 as the club's first-ever Designated Player.

Transaction: The LA Galaxy has acquired forward João Klauss in a cash-for-player trade from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $2,375,000. Klauss is under contract with the club through the 2026 season. Riqui Puig has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List (SEI), creating an available Designated Player slot for Klauss who will be an SEI Replacement Player.

Position: Forward

Height: 6' 1"

Weight: 165

Date of Birth: March 1,1997 (28)

Birthplace: Criciúma, Brazil

Citizenship: Brazil / Italy

Roster Designation: Designated Player, International







Major League Soccer Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.