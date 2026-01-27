LA Galaxy Acquire Forward Joao Klauss from St. Louis CITY SC
Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has acquired forward João Klauss in a cash-for-player trade from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $2,375,000. Klauss is under contract with the club through the 2026 season.
Riqui Puig has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List (SEI), creating an available Designated Player slot for Klauss who will be an SEI Replacement Player.
Klauss, 28, arrives in Los Angeles after three seasons with St. Louis, where he recorded 27 goals in 85 appearances for the 2023 expansion side. The Brazilian forward brings extensive international experience, having competed in the German Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, the Austrian Bundesliga with LASK and the Belgian Pro League with Standard Liège. Throughout his time in Europe and in MLS, he has appeared in both the UEFA Europa League and the Concacaf Champions Cup, adding valuable global competition experience to his resume.
"João has established himself as a fierce competitor and great teammate and we are excited to welcome him to the group." said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "We look forward to benefitting from the leadership and tenacity he has displayed during his time in MLS as we prepare for the upcoming season."
In his MLS debut season with St. Louis in 2023, Klauss tallied 10 goals and two assists across 19 league matches. He repeated the feat in 2025, once again reaching double-digit goals with a 10-goal, two-assist campaign. On June 14, 2025, Klauss recorded a hat trick against the Galaxy, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw at Energizer Park.
Klauss began his career in Brazil with Grêmio's U-20 side before a loan spell with EC São José during the 2016-17 season. Later that year, he moved to Europe, joining Hoffenheim II and then spent time on loan with HJK Helsinki before a two-year stint with LASK in Austria. After returning to Hoffenheim, he made appearances with the first team during the 2019-20 campaign. From 2020-22, Klauss competed in the Belgian Pro League with Standard Liège and briefly with Sint-Truidense. He joined St. Louis CITY SC in July 2022 as the club's first-ever Designated Player.
Transaction: The LA Galaxy has acquired forward João Klauss in a cash-for-player trade from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $2,375,000. Klauss is under contract with the club through the 2026 season. Riqui Puig has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List (SEI), creating an available Designated Player slot for Klauss who will be an SEI Replacement Player.
Position: Forward
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 165
Date of Birth: March 1,1997 (28)
Birthplace: Criciúma, Brazil
Citizenship: Brazil / Italy
Roster Designation: Designated Player, International
Major League Soccer Stories from January 27, 2026
- Here's What You Need to Know About SDFC vs. Pumas UNAM Match Up - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Argentinean Fullback Franco Negri - Houston Dynamo FC
- PRIME TIME Returns to Levi's® Stadium: Earthquakes Host LAFC on September 19 in Bay Area's Biggest Mexican Independence Day Celebration - San Jose Earthquakes
- New FC Cincinnati Forward Tom Barlow Excited to Embrace Club's Established Culture and High Expectations - FC Cincinnati
- Portland Timbers Announce 2026 Theme Nights Schedule - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union to Host Inaugural Snow Bowl 2026 Presented by the SWAG and YSC Academy - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Acquire Forward Joao Klauss from St. Louis CITY SC - LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Mi Costeñita as Official Sabor Partner - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Receives $2.375 Million from LA Galaxy in Exchange for Forward João Klauss - St. Louis City SC
- Cruz Azul to Face Atlético Nacional at PayPal Park on March 25 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Major League Soccer Unveils Walmart Saturday Showdown, a Weekly Marquee Matchup - MLS
- Austin FC Exercises Contract Buyout on Jáder Obrian - Austin FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Adrian Gill - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Acquire Forward Joao Klauss from St. Louis CITY SC
- LA Galaxy Extend Matheus Nascimento Loan Through June 2026
- LA Galaxy Extend Defender John Nelson Through 2027-28
- La Galaxy Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule
- LA Galaxy Launches Content Series: Carving an Icon Celebrating Cobi Jones Statue