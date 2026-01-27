Ryan Gauld Undergoes Successful Arthroscopic Debridement on his Left Knee

Published on January 27, 2026

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Tuesday that captain Ryan Gauld underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee this afternoon in Innsbruck, Austria.

"We are pleased to hear that Ryan's procedure was a success," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Following recent consultation with a specialist, everyone agreed that this was the best course of action at this time. We will continue to closely monitor his ongoing recovery and anticipate he will make a full recovery by April."

Gauld initially suffered a left knee capsule sprain and bone contusion last March and returned to game action in October, immediately helping Whitecaps FC capture a fourth consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship and reach the club's first-ever MLS Cup appearance last month. Across all competitions in 2025, Gauld made five starts and 15 appearances, recording three goals and three assists.

Since joining the club in July 2021, Gauld has made 127 starts in 150 appearances across all competitions. He is the club's all-time leader with 99 goal contributions during the MLS era, 46 goals and 53 assists.







