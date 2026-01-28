Myrealtrip Becomes Official South Korean Online Travel Platform Partner of LAFC

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC and Myrealtrip, Korea's leading travel super app, today announced an official partnership between the two brands. This marks the first partnership between LAFC and a Korean travel platform, with Myrealtrip being named LAFC's Official South Korea Partner.

This partnership comes in response to soaring demand from Korean soccer fans following the transfer of Korean national team captain Son Heung-Min to LAFC. Through this collaboration, Myrealtrip will offer Korean fans safe, unique, and officially backed soccer travel experiences, including exclusive ticket access and match-day travel packages designed in close partnership with the club.

As its first official product under the partnership, Myrealtrip will launch the "LAFC Fan Tour," a match-viewing travel package for LAFC's season opener on February 21, 2026. The match is set to be one of biggest draws of the 2026 MLS season, featuring a headline showdown between Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga, and Hugo Lloris of LAFC and Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Dayne St. Clair of Inter Miami. The package consists of a 3-night, 4-day itinerary, including official match tickets for LAFC vs Inter Miami along with a specially curated Los Angeles tour program. Available exclusively through Myrealtrip, the package is limited to 200 fans on a first come first served basis, giving supporters a unique chance to experience an unforgettable opening night.

Myrealtrip will also unveil an exclusive VIP experience called the "Money Can't Buy Experience." Available at select LAFC home matches in May and July, the package is limited to just 20 fans per match. Participants will enjoy behind-the-scenes access including a private lounge, player tunnel and field tours, as well as intimate meet-and-greets with players and club representatives, premium experiences available only through Myrealtrip

"LAFC is proud to partner with Myrealtrip as we continue to expand the club's global footprint and connect with fans around the world," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "Los Angeles is a world-class destination, and through this collaboration, we are excited to offer these unique travel experiences through the Myrealtrip app for supporters in Korea to visit BMO Stadium, experience our city, and connect with the club both on and off the pitch.."

Donggun Lee, CEO of Myrealtrip, added, "Sports have become a core form of content that brings travelers together around the world. We will continue to expand our soccer travel offerings and strengthen our position as a global sports travel platform through official partnerships like this."

Myrealtrip first began offering official English Premier League tickets in 2023 and has since expanded to cover Europe's top five leagues as well as the UEFA Champions League, establishing a strong presence and competitive edge in the international soccer travel market.







