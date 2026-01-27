Here's What You Need to Know About SDFC vs. Pumas UNAM Match Up

Fútbol is almost back in San Diego! We're one week away from San Diego FC's debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday, February 3 at 8 PM at Snapdragon Stadium. For the first time ever, SDFC will take on Liga MX's seven-time Champion Club Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (Pumas UNAM).

Pumas is recognized as one of the Cuatro Grandes (Big Four of Mexico), which also includes, Club America, Chivas de Guadalajara, and Cruz Azul. Pumas are two-time Campeón de Campeones, three-time Concacaf Champions Cup (formally Champions League) Champions, and Copa MX (México) Champions.

The 2025-26 Liga MX Clausura kicked off January 11 for Pumas against Querétaro F.C. with a draw, 1-1. Pumas currently sit in seventh place on the standings, with two draws and one win. Pumas wrapped up the 2024-25 Liga MX season in 4th place with 31 points, behind Toluca, Tigres UANL, and Cruz Azul.

The last Concacaf Champions Cup Final appearance for Pumas resulted in a 5-2 total aggregate loss to MLS's Seattle Sounders FC in 2022. Pumas have had numerous appearances in the tournament beyond their 2022 run, most recently competing in 2024 and 2025.

SDFC is back after finishing first in the Western Conference for the 2025 MLS regular season with 63 points. Although Pumas UNAM have three matches under their belt, this will mark SDFC's first match of 2026.

There are several Pumas players that SDFC must look out for during the first stage of this tournament. These players include midfielder Jorge Ruvalcaba who has started the 2026 Liga MX season strong with five goals and four assists, forwards Guillermo Martínez who has started with four goals, and José Juan Macías who has started with four goals and two assists. Since the Clausura just began, SDFC must also look at how Pumas did last season. In the 2024-25 Clausura, Ruvalcaba contributed four goals and two assists. Martínez was also a key player last season, leading with 11 goals and contributing two assists. The forward is known for being an imposing striker and for scoring headers.

SDFC will have to get passed Pumas' veteran brick wall, Keylor Navas, to find the back of the net. The former Real Madrid and Paris St. Germain shot stopper has collected many honors in his storied career, including a three UEFA Champions Leagues, Golden Glove nomination for the 2014 World Cup and Concacaf's Men's Player of the Year in 2014 and 2017.

Last season, SDFC played with one of the youngest defensive lines in the league, including midfielder Manu Duah, defenders Luca Bombino and Ian Pilcher. With the guidance and leadership from veteran defender Chris McVey, SDFC has to prepare to defend and stop Pumas' top goalscorers.

In addition to the midfield, SDFC's goalkeepers CJ dos Santos and Pablo Sisniega are preparing to be in front of the net for the tournament. Dos Santos recorded 10 clean sheets in 30 starts for the 2025 season, contributing to the record-breaking season of the Club but was unable to play in the post-season due to injury. Sisniega stepped up as goalkeeper, recording two clean sheets in three starts in the post-season. The Mexican international played a crucial role as starting goalkeeper against the Portland Timbers in Round One at Snapdragon Stadium and against Minnesota United FC in the Semifinals, helping the Club advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Notable SDFC players going into the tournament are winger Anders Dreyer and forward Amahl Pellegrino. Dreyer led the Club in scoring with 19 goals and 19 assists in the MLS regular season. The Danish international also scored four goals and had two assists in the post-season, earning the MLS Newcomer of the Year for 2025. The winger is known for his aggressive style of play and for his scoring contributions from outside the box. The Newcomer of the Year accounted for 45 percent of the Club's 64 goals in 2025 and recently re-signed to a contract extension guaranteed through the 2028-29 season with Club options through 2029-30 season.

Dreyer and Pellegrino were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday 39 after both contributed a brace against the Portland Timbers in Providence Park in October 2025. The Norwegian international recorded his first-ever brace after joining the Club in August. Pellegrino joined SDFC in the second half of the season, contributing three goals and three assists in the regular season, while also scoring three goals in the post-season. The forward also signed a new contract through 2026 with Club options through 2027 and 2028.

The first match of the Concacaf Champions Cup won't be easy, but it's a must watch match. SDFC is returning from a historic inaugural season and is looking to keep the momentum going. While Pumas is a notable Mexican team who is off to a great start in the 2025-26 Clausura and is well known for their accomplishments.

