Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Argentinean Fullback Franco Negri

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent defender Franco Negri through the 2026 season with a club option through June 2027, the Club announced today.

The 30-year-old full back spent the past three seasons in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami CF (2023-24) and San Diego FC (2025), making 52 appearances in all competitions, while recording three goals and four assists.

"Franco is a versatile veteran defender who adds a dynamic option along our backline while bringing valuable experience from both MLS and Argentina's top-flight league - two highly competitive environments," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He is an excellent ball progressor, highly effective from wide areas and pairs that with exceptional defensive work. A proven competitor, Franco has played an important role on successful teams throughout his career, and we expect him to contribute immediately this season. We are excited to welcome Franco and his wife to Houston."

Negri joins the Dynamo after spending the 2025 season with MLS expansion side San Diego FC, where he made 20 appearances (one goal and one assist) in all competitions to help the team finish atop the Western Conference standings in their inaugural season and make a run to the Western Conference Final. The defender featured in 15 regular season matches and made three MLS Cup Playoffs appearances with the team, two in the Round One Best-of-3 Series versus the Portland Timbers and one in the Western Conference Finals against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Argentinian spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF, where he made 32 appearances across all competitions (two goals and three assists) to help the team win the 2023 Leagues Cup title and secure their first-ever Supporters' Shield in 2024. His time in Miami included 27 regular season appearances, with his first MLS goal and assist versus Chicago Fire FC on March 25, 2023.

Negri began his career at Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina before being loaned to Argentinean side Quilmes AC in 2016, where he made 13 appearances, including his professional debut in a 1-0 win over Lanús. The following year, he was loaned to Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina, before completing a permanent transfer in 2018. Over three seasons, Negri made 56 appearances and scored five goals for the club.

The San Martín, Argentina native had a brief stint with Club Atlético Belgrano in Argentina before moving to Argentinean side Newell's Old Boys in 2021, where he made 28 appearances, including four appearances in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, while registering two goals and two assists. In 2022, Negri joined Godoy Cruz in Argentina, recording 32 appearances and two assists.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent defender Franco Negri through the 2026 season with a club option through June 2027.

FRANCO NEGRI BIO:

NAME: Franco Negri

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: February 20, 1995 (30)

BIRTHPLACE: San Martín, Argentina

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 154 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: San Diego FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Argentina







