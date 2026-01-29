Houston Dynamo FC Sign Dynamic Polish International Attacker Mateusz Bogusz as a Designated Player

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed Polish international attacker Mateusz Bogusz on a full transfer from Club de Futbol Cruz Azul S.A. in Mexico, both clubs announced today. The deal marks one of the largest transfer fees in Club history for the Dynamo.

The 24-year-old is signed to a contract through the 2027/28 season with Club options through the 2029/30 season. Bogusz will occupy a Designed Player spot pending receipt of his international Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Details regarding an official media availability with Bogusz upon the team's return to Houston next week will be confirmed as soon as possible. The Dynamo are currently in Tampa, Fla., on a preseason trip.

Fans can celebrate the arrival of Bogusz with a buy one, get one free ticket offer for Houston's home match versus his former team LAFC on Saturday, Feb. 28. To apply the Bogusz BOGO discount, fans can enter promo code "NP2026" at checkout. Tickets must be purchased in increments of 2. Tickets are available HERE via Tixr.

"Mateusz is a versatile attacker entering the prime of his career who will immediately upgrade our attack this season," said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He is a good fit for our system, providing quality to finish attacks in a variety of ways as well as a selfless defensive work ethic. Mateusz fits the mold of the players we are bringing to Houston - a good professional who finds ways to win. We want to extend a warm welcome to Mateusz and his wife Wiktoria to Houston as we push to compete for trophies in 2026."

The attacker kicked off his MLS career with LAFC in March 2023, totaling 60 regular season appearances. Bogusz enjoyed a breakout year in 2024, netting a career-high 20 goals in all competitions and becoming just the fifth player in LAFC history to score 15 or more goals in a single season. He is also only one of six players in LAFC history to record three or more multi-goal games and earned MLS Player of the Month honors in June 2024.

Notably, Bogusz played a key role in LAFC clinching their first-ever U.S. Open Cup title in 2024 after defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 in extra time. The Polish international assisted the opening goal in the Final and scored in the Quarterfinals versus USL Championship side New Mexico United. Bogusz also helped lead the team's run to the 2024 Leagues Cup Final, recording three goals and two assists. In the previous season, Bogusz contributed to LAFC's run to the 2023 MLS Cup Final, registering an assist in the first round of the playoffs, while also helping Los Angeles reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final, contributing one assist in four appearances.

"Everyone at the Club is excited to welcome Mateusz to Houston as we continue building a team capable of competing at the highest level in 2026," said Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen. "He's a proven MLS attacker with the quality and mentality to change games, and we look forward to seeing Mateusz play in front of our fans at Shell Energy Stadium soon."

Bogusz joins the Dynamo from Cruz Azul, where he made 39 appearances in Liga MX, while recording three goals and seven assists. The versatile attacker made an immediate impact by helping the Mexican powerhouse win the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, reach the Semifinal in both the Liga MX Apertura and Clausura seasons and secure a spot in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup tournament.

The Ruda Śląska, Poland native received his first call-up to the Polish senior National Team in September 2024, where he has since made five appearances, most recently featuring in 2026 World Cup qualifying matches versus Lithuania and Malta, as well as an international friendly versus Moldova. He has also represented his country at the youth international level, including as a member of the Polish U-20 team at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup hosted in Poland. After finishing behind the Netherlands in Group G of UEFA World Cup Qualifying, Poland will participate in UEFA Playoffs in March, facing Albania and then the winner of Ukraine and Sweden, to vie for one of the final spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The acquisition of Mateusz Bogusz caps off one of the most ambitious transfer windows in Major League Soccer this offseason for the Dynamo, signing seven impact players since the start of the year.

The Club added two Designated Players in Bogusz and attacker Guilherme, the former captain of Brazil's Santos FC. Joining them are defender Lucas Halter and midfielder Agustín Bouzat, both former captains at top South American clubs, bringing leadership and winning pedigree. Former Dynamo captain Héctor Herrera also returns to Houston after lifting three trophies with Toluca in Liga MX, reinforcing the team's core with elite experience. Rounding out the group are forward Nick Markanich, the 2024 USL Championship Player of the Year, who joins on loan from Spain's CD Castellón, and defender Franco Negri, who helped Inter Miami CF win the 2023 Leagues Cup title and secure their first-ever Supporters' Shield in 2024 and San Diego FC finish atop the Western Conference standings during the team's inaugural season in 2025.

Together, these seven new signings bring with them more than 20 combined first-division professional trophies and are expected to make an immediate impact as the Dynamo prepare for a competitive 2026 campaign.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed Polish international attacker Mateusz Bogusz on a full transfer from Club de Futbol Cruz Azul S.A. in Mexico through the 2027/28 season with Club options through the 2029/30 season. The deal marks one of the largest transfer fees in Club history for the Dynamo.

