LAFC and Free Agent Midfielder Ryan Raposo Agree to New Contract

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC today announced the signing of free agent midfielder Ryan Raposo to a new contract through the 2027-28 season, with an option for 2028-29.

Raposo, 26, is a six-year MLS veteran who has scored five career regular-season goals and registered eight assists in 127 games (56 starts). He previously joined LAFC in April 2025 on a deal through the end of that season and appeared in five matches for the club.

"Ryan is a dynamic and versatile player who demonstrated his value to our team throughout last season," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are thrilled to keep a player of Ryan's quality, experience and mentality as we continue our mission of bringing championships to Los Angeles."

Originally selected as the No. 4 pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver, Raposo appeared in 15 matches (two starts) for the Whitecaps totaling 386 minutes in his rookie season, where he played under current LAFC head coach and former Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. The first assist of his career came in a 2-1 home win over LAFC on August 21, 2021, and he would tally his first two professional goals while appearing in a career-high 30 matches (17 starts) during the 2022 campaign. In 2024, he established new career marks in goals (three), assists (four) and starts (18) while playing a career-high 1,584 minutes for Vancouver.

Born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Raposo played collegiately for Syracuse University and tallied 19 goals and 14 assists in 38 appearances over two seasons for the Orange while being named to the All-ACC first team in 2019 after leading the team in goals (15) and points (37).

Raposo was a member of the 2021 Canadian U-23 Men's National Team, earning four caps for the team. In 2022, he was named the Best Young Canadian Player of the Canadian Championship after scoring a goal and adding two assists to help the Whitecaps win the Canadian Championship Final, the country's highest men's competition consisting of professional clubs throughout the country.

Name: Ryan Raposo

Position: Midfielder

Age: 26

Height: 5'7"

Birthplace: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada, Portugal

