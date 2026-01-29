St. Louis CITY SC Signs Senegalese Defender Mamadou Mbacke Fall from FC Barcelona

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY have signed 23-year-old Senegalese central defender Mamadou Mbacke Fall on a permanent transfer from Spanish and global football giant, FC Barcelona. Fall is signed through June 30, 2028, with club options for 2028-2029 and 2029-2030 seasons. Fall will occupy an international roster slot, subject to successful medicals and receipt of both his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"When we started looking at ways to strengthen our defense, Mamadou's profile stood out, and we believe he addresses some immediate needs for us," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He is comfortable on the ball, reads the game well and combines mobility with strong front-foot defending. His experience playing in high performance cultures in both MLS and in Europe will provide stability to our back line."

Born in Rufisque, Senegal, Fall began his development in the United States at Montverde Academy in Florida before signing professionally with Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in 2021. Fall made his MLS debut at 18 years old under head coach Bob Bradley and went on to score six goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Fall moved to Europe in 2022, joining Villarreal CF on loan and splitting time between the club's first and second teams. He made his La Liga debut in January 2023, appearing in a 1-0 win over Girona FC. He later joined FC Barcelona's B-team, FC Barcelona Atlètic, on loan before completing a permanent transfer to the club in 2024.

At the international level, Fall has represented Senegal's youth national teams, earning call-ups to the U-17 squad earlier in his career.

PLAYER INFORMATION

Name: Mamadou Mbacke Fall

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Rufisque, Senegal

Birthdate: 11/21/2002 (23)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 170 lbs

Previous Club: FC Barcelona







