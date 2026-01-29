Nashville SC's Preseason Exhibition at Birmingham Legion FC Postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its preseason exhibition match at Birmingham Legion FC (USL) scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 31 has been postponed due to inclement weather. The clubs are working to reschedule the exhibition to take place this summer, and more information will be shared at a later date.

The Boys in Gold's next preseason exhibition will take place in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. versus Orlando City SC on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. CT.







