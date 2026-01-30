Seattle Sounders FC and Providence Announce Planned Evolution of Their Partnership

Published on January 29, 2026

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and Providence today announced a planned evolution of their partnership, following the conclusion of the 2027 Major League Soccer season. At that time, the jersey-front portion of the partnership will end, while combined efforts in the Puget Sound community and Providence Swedish's best-in-class player care will continue.

The transition reflects an amicable decision that was built on an option in the original agreement and reached through mutual long-term planning. Both organizations remain deeply proud of the partnership's legacy and its meaningful impact in the community.

Since launching their relationship in 2023, Sounders FC and Providence have worked together to expand access to health and mental health resources throughout the community. As two Renton-based organizations, the partnership has provided more than 15,000 Renton High School students with access to mental health support that did not previously exist - a lasting outcome that both organizations continue to celebrate and drive forward.

"As our organizations look ahead, this moment represents a thoughtful and intentional evolution," said Hugh Weber, President of Business Operations for Seattle Sounders FC. "We're incredibly grateful for Providence's leadership and the tangible difference we've made together in our community. This transition allows both organizations to remain focused on their core priorities while honoring the strength of what we've built."

For Providence, the decision aligns with the health system's strategic direction and commitment to advancing core patient care services. While the jersey partnership will conclude following the 2027 season, Providence's focus on community health and wellbeing across the region remains unchanged. This includes continued support for the Renton School District.

"Sounders FC has been an important partner, and together we've created lasting impact for young people in our community," said Providence Chief Operating Officer Darryl Elmouchi, M.D. "As we focus our resources on the changing healthcare needs of the community, we remain proud of everything we've achieved with the Sounders - and we'll be cheering for them on and off the field for years to come."

For Sounders FC, the transition comes as the club enters its next commercial chapter from a position of unprecedented momentum. With global tournaments, historic milestones and major investments converging ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the club is exploring future partnership opportunities on a deliberate timeline, ensuring continuity and alignment with its long-term vision.

Continued Weber, "Sounders FC is well-positioned for what's next, and we're excited about the opportunities with future partners as we continue to invest in our club, our fans and our community."

Launching their partnership at the beginning of 2023, Sounders FC and Providence have worked together to deliver measurable improvements in youth health and wellness across the Renton community. Through a combination of mental health programming, preventative care and community investment, the partnership has reached more than 48,000 students, provided access to virtual therapy for more than 1,800 individuals, and delivered over 3,000 free sports physicals and immunizations so students can participate fully in school and athletics. The collaboration also supported the creation of five new soccer mini-pitches across Renton School District communities - with additional investments planned - and contributed to improved wellness outcomes for a majority of participating students. These efforts represent a lasting legacy of impact that both organizations remain proud of as the partnership evolves.







