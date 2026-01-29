Portland Timbers Announce New Radio Broadcast Partnership with 105.1 The FAN

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced a new radio broadcast partnership with The FAN Sports Network, establishing 105.1 FM / 1080 AM The Fan as the exclusive radio home of the Timbers.

"We are thrilled to partner with 105.1 The Fan, creating a flagship presence for the club on FM radio that will help us engage a broader audience across the region," said Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "This new partnership brings fresh energy and excitement to how fans will follow the club on match days and throughout the week on The Fan's wide variety of local programming. Additionally, I would like to thank 750 The Game for their longtime partnership and support of the Timbers."

As part of the new partnership, fans will hear every Timbers match this season, including comprehensive pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, on 105.1 FM / 1080 AM The Fan, Portland's original sports station. Matchday broadcasts on The Fan will feature the club's established radio team of Fletcher Johnson (play-by-play) and Aaron Heinzen (analyst), who are joined by studio host Adam Susman. Fans watching a Timbers match on Apple TV will once again have the option to select the Timbers English-language radio feed for home games for their broadcast audio on the Apple TV app. McDonald's is the presenting partner for Timbers radio broadcasts.

"We're extremely excited to partner with the Portland Timbers as we continue delivering the best local sports content and growing the FAN Sports Network," said Ryan Cooley, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Portland. "Together, we're committed to delivering high-quality coverage and meaningful access for fans, so The Fan becoming the radio home of the Portland Timbers was a natural fit. We look forward to working closely with the club to enhance the matchday and season-long experience."

Operating in a sports format for 35 years, The Fan delivers 13 hours of live and local programming Monday through Friday. This season, The Fan will expand its local presence even further with the special addition of a 14th hour of local programming every Tuesday dedicated to the Timbers. The new weekly show, "The Timbers Fan," will air from 7-8 p.m. (Pacific) and will be hosted Jake Zivin and Patrick Harris. The program will deliver exclusive Timbers content, including player and coach interviews, match analysis, and behindthescenes insights available only on The Timbers Fan.

The Timbers join University of Oregon's football, baseball, men's and women's basketball, and the Seattle Seahawks as partners with The Fan Sports Network, which includes 910 AM ESPN Portland in addition to 105.1 FM and 1080 AM.

Audacy's industry-leading sports radio portfolio includes 40 owned-and-operated sports stations, 160 sports streaming channels on the Audacy app, a leading sports podcast network featuring over 600 titles, and the flagship play-by-play home to over 50 professional and collegiate teams. Audacy is the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball. Audacy sports video content can also be found on YouTube, CBS Sports Network, SNY, Stadium, Monumental Sports, CHSN, Twitch, and other platforms.







