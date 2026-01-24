LAFC Signs Swedish Midfielder Amin Boudri

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has signed midfielder Amin Boudri from Swedish club GAIS through the 2029 season with a club option through 2030. Boudri will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the roster as a U22 Initiative player pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amin to the club," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Amin is an incredibly talented young midfielder with excellent technique and the ability to both create and score goals. He is coming off a great year in Sweden, where he is recognized as one of the region's best young players. Amin plays with real ambition and belief, and his energy and dynamic ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball will add another important dimension to our group as we compete across multiple competitions."

Boudri, 21, joins the Black & Gold from Swedish Allsvenskan club GAIS, where he made 48 league appearances (33 starts), contributing eight goals and two assists across two seasons in Sweden's top division. He made his professional debut with the club on February 18, 2024, in a Svenska Cupen match against Elfsborg, and made his Allsvenskan debut on March 31, 2024, against Brommapojkarna.

A native of Hässelby, Sweden, Boudri developed in the youth academy of Stockholm-based club AIK before continuing his development with Venezia Primavera (U-19), the youth program of Italian club Venezia FC.

Internationally, Boudri has represented Sweden at the U-21 level, making his debut on November 14, 2024, in a 2-0 friendly win against Republic of Ireland.

Name: Amin Boudri

Position: Midfielder

Age: 21

Height: 5'9"

Birthplace: Hässelby, Sweden

Citizenship: Sweden, Morocco

Last Club: GAIS (Sweden)

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs midfielder Amin Boudri from Swedish club GAIS through the 2029 season with a club option through 2030.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.