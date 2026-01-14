LA Galaxy Launches Content Series: Carving an Icon Celebrating Cobi Jones Statue

Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today announced the launch of Carving an Icon, an exclusive content series that takes fans behind the scenes of the creation of the Cobi Jones statue. This series offers an intimate look at the artistry, craftsmanship, and inspiration behind honoring one of soccer's most legendary figures.

As the U.S. prepares to welcome the world for the 2026 World Cup, the LA Galaxy are honoring one of the players who helped make this moment possible. Cobi Jones, MLS original, LA Galaxy legend, U.S. Soccer icon, and broadcaster, is being immortalized with a permanent statue alongside David Beckham and Landon Donovan.

Through interviews, design insights, and never-before-seen footage, Carving an Icon chronicles the journey from concept to completion, celebrating Cobi Jones' enduring impact on the sport and the community.

The first episode premieres today on the LA Galaxy YouTube Channel and X, Instagram, and Facebook, with new installments released monthly.

Statue Timeline:

January 7, 2025 - Cobi Jones surprised by LA Galaxy staff and AEG leadership about the plans to honor him with a statue

January 28, 2025 - Rotblatt Amrany Studio commissioned to create the Cobi Jones statue and public announcement

February - March 2025 - Designs and poses discussed

April 11, 2025 - Design and pose approved

June 9, 2025 - Cobi sees the progress of the statue for the first time

September 10, 2025 - Cobi's wife, Kim, sees the progress of the statue for the first time

October 9, 2025 - Cobi's body complete

October 23, 2025 - Clay complete and approved

November 2025 - Statue base begins construction

November 2025 - February 2026 - Statue bronze casting begins

March 2026 - Ceramic mold broken from bronze parts

April 2026 - Main sections of the bronze assembled

April 2026 - Cobi Jones statue is delivered and installed

April 26, 2026 - Cobi Jones statue is unveiled in Legends Plaza

