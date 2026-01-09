LA Galaxy Academy Products Magaña Jr. & Hartley Called up to U.S. Youth National Team Camp in Arizona

LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy Academy Products Jose Magaña Jr. and Ryan Hartley have been named to the U19 and U18 Men's National Team training camp, respectively, to take place January 10-16 at Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona. This is the first camp callup for each player this year.

The camp is held outside of a FIFA international window and brings together 16 players each from the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth year groups, allowing the Men's Youth National Team technical staff to give broader evaluation to each player pool, while also providing integrated positional training between each age group.

The combined camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

U-19 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (2007) - ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

All players on this roster were born after Jan. 1, 2007.

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jacob Molinaro (Sporting Kansas City; Leawood, Kan.), Jackson Smith (North Carolina State University; Apex, N.C.)

DEFENDERS (5): Nicholas De Almeida (Inter Miami; Boynton Beach, Fla.), Braden Dunham (Fordham University; Peachtree City, Ga.), Gustavo Gonzalez (UC Irvine; Santa Ana, Calif.), Jose Magaña Jr. (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Omar Robbana (University of Vermont; Pembroke Pines, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Mateo Clark (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; Houston, Texas), Eric Izoita (Portland Timbers; Vancouver, Wash.), Javaun Mussenden (New England Revolution; Dallas, Ga.), Jack Pymm (Stanford University; Stamford, Conn.)

FORWARDS (5): Jaidyn Contreras (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), James Lane (LAFC; Culver City, Calif.), Darius Randell (Minnesota United; Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Colton Swan (Charleston Battery; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Joshua Torquato (FC Dallas; Aubrey, Texas)

U-18 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (2008) - ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

All players on this roster were born after Jan. 1, 2008.

GOALKEEPERS (2): William Mackay (Real Salt Lake; Highland, Utah), Kendall Starks (Colorado Rapids; Mound Bayou, Miss.)

DEFENDERS (5): Andrei Chrila (FC Cincinnati; Allentown, Pa.), Camron Estala (Real Salt Lake, Tecumseh, Mich.), Micah Harris (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Ryan Hartley (LA Galaxy; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Kruz Held (Chicago Fire; Naperville, Ill)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Evan Lim (New York City FC; Cedar Grove, N.J.), Logan Moniz (FC Boston Bolts; Assonet, Mass.), Daniel Nunez (Portland Timbers; Bakersfield, Calif.), Lukas Robbins (Nashville SC; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Axel Uriostegui Lopez (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.)

FORWARDS (4): Leo Flores Gonzalez (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Lionel Gitau (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Peyton Presson (Inter Miami; Stuart, Fla.), Theo Reed (Philadelphia Union; Wynnewood, Pa.)







