Brazil and France to Meet in International Friendly at Gillette Stadium on March 26, 2026

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Two of the most iconic national teams in global football will return to the United States when Brazil and France meet at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The match will be part of Road to 26, a new series of international exhibitions leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

Tickets for the match will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Fans may register for exclusive pre-sale access at RoadTo26.com.

Road to 26 is co-promoted by Unified Events, Florida Citrus Sports (FCS), Pitch International and Lions Media, bringing elite national teams to major American venues throughout 2026.

Brazil and France share one of international football's most compelling cross-continental rivalries. The teams have met 18 times, with France holding a narrow all-time edge (7 wins, 6 draws, 5 losses). Their most recent meeting came in June 2024, when France defeated Brazil 2-1 in Paris.

The upcoming clash will be the first international soccer match at Gillette Stadium since Copa América Centenario in 2016. The March 26 match will be France's first-ever appearance at the venue, and Brazil's sixth appearance in Foxborough all-time.

"Gillette Stadium has a rich history as a host of global sporting events, and welcoming Brazil and France-two of the most recognized and influential national teams in the world-is an extraordinary way to kick off the Road to 26 series," said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "As we prepare to host seven FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, including a quarterfinal, this event will provide fans a world-class preview."

"With Road to 26, we are committed to delivering the biggest and most exciting matchups possible as anticipation builds for the World Cup," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. "Brazil versus France at Gillette Stadium is a statement opening match for this new platform."

"Since 2021 we've helped bring many of the world's best teams to U.S. venues, and we are thrilled to help deliver this historic meeting," said Molly Pendleton, Senior Vice President, Unified Events. "This will be one of the must-see fixtures of the 2026 build-up."

Home to Major League Soccer's New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium has hosted some of the most significant soccer events in U.S. history, including the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup, multiple Concacaf Gold Cups, the 2016 Copa América Centenario and numerous international friendlies. The venue is slated to host seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches to come, including a quarterfinal.







