Revolution GK Matt Turner Called up to United States Men's National Team
Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been called up to the United States Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches during the March international window. Turner joins Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's side for their final training camp before the World Cup roster is selected in May, as The Stars & Stripes prepare to host Belgium on Saturday, March 28 (3:30 p.m. ET), and Portugal on Tuesday, March 31 (7:00 p.m. ET), both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Turner, the Americans' starter for all four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has been capped 52 times by the U.S. Men's National Team, collecting 27 clean sheets. The Park Ridge, N.J. native was on the U.S. roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup last summer and last appeared up on the international stage in a June 2025 friendly against Switzerland, in which he donned the captain's armband.
The Revolution's 31-year-old goalkeeper has seen extensive action for the United States since his debut in 2021. His 14 shutouts are a national team record through a player's first 20 caps, during which he backstopped the USMNT to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title with five clean sheets in six starts. In Qatar in 2022, Turner became the first American to keep back-to-back shutouts in a World Cup since 1930. In total, he has accrued 10 starts in Gold Cup action, three in Copa America, and 13 caps in Concacaf Nations League A action. Turner's career record at the international level stands at 29-15-8, with just 43 goals conceded.
Turner has started all three games for New England to open the 2026 campaign, after returning to MLS last summer following three seasons in England with Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace FC. The 2025 FA Cup champion recorded seven saves in the Revolution's 6-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon, his 47th regular season victory, which pushed him into second place on the club's all-time list.
Turner and the Revolution visit Western Conference opponent St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, March 21 at Energizer Park. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
United States
International Friendlies
March 28 vs. Belgium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Ga.
3:30 p.m. ET
March 31 vs. Portugal
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Ga.
7:00 p.m. ET
Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026
- Cristian Roldan Called into United States Men's National Team for March Friendlies - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution GK Matt Turner Called up to United States Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino Calls 27 Players for March Training Camp Ahead of Matches in Atlanta against Top-10 Ranked Opponents Belgium and Portugal - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Acquires 21-Year-Old Central Defender Diego Borges - Sporting Kansas City
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