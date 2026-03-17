LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will be on the road this week for matches in Kingston, Jamaica and Portland. The club will first travel to Kingston, Jamaica, to face Mount Pleasant FA in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup, holding a 3-0 aggregate lead following Gabriel Pec's hat trick in the first leg. After the match in Jamaica, the Galaxy will head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Timbers on Sunday, March 22, in their return to MLS play.

LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant FA: Thursday, March 19

Following their 3-0 firstleg victory over Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, the Galaxy will head to the Caribbean for the away leg as they look to secure a place in the quarterfinals. In the first-leg, Gabriel Pec opened the scoring in the sixth minute, then sealed the win with goals in the 89th and 90+6th minutes. The winner of the roundof16 matchup between the Galaxy and Mount Pleasant FA will advance to face either San Diego FC or Mexican side Toluca.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Sunday, March 22

The Galaxy will return to MLS action with an away match against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, March 22 at Providence Park. The clubs have met 36 times in MLS regular season action, with LA holding a narrow alltime edge at 141210, while Portland maintains the advantage on their home turf with a 1055 record. In 2025, the sides split the season series with a 1-1 draw in Portland in March before the Timbers earned a 4-2 win over the Galaxy at DHSP in April.

Next Home Match: April 4 vs Minnesota United FC - Landon Donovan Celebration

Following the international break that concludes the month of March, the LA Galaxy will return to Dignity Health Sports Park on April 4 to take on Minnesota United FC.

The match will feature a special Landon Donovan celebration, highlighted by the distribution of 15,000 Landon Donovan bobbleheads, including 500 limited edition American flag bobbleheads, to fans in attendance.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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