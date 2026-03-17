Deedson Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up
Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Deedson has been called up to Haiti's men's national team for the nation's friendlies against Tunisia and Iceland. Haiti will face Tunisia on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. CT at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. Haiti will then face Iceland on Tuesday, March 31, at 11:30 a.m. CT at the same venue.
Deedson joined FC Dallas on July 18, 2025. Since signing, he has made six appearances for the Hoops in regular-season action.
Deedson has 28 caps for the senior national team with 10 goals for the Grenadiers. He made his debut on March 25, 2021, against Belize in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying. He scored the game-winning goal for Haiti on Nov. 19th, 2025, to help the nation qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Danny Musovski Called into North Macedonia National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Playoffs - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Deedson Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Cristian Roldan Called into United States Men's National Team for March Friendlies - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution GK Matt Turner Called up to United States Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino Calls 27 Players for March Training Camp Ahead of Matches in Atlanta against Top-10 Ranked Opponents Belgium and Portugal - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Acquires 21-Year-Old Central Defender Diego Borges - Sporting Kansas City
- Pavel Bucha Named to Czech Roster for UEFA World Cup Qualification Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome ERDINGER as Official Import Beer - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Avianca Named Official International Airline Partner of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride - Orlando City SC
- Charlotte FC Teams up with UBEO to Enhance Printing Capabilities at Club Training Facility - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Deedson Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up
- Petar Musa Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 4
- FC Dallas Rallies Back for 3-3 Draw with San Diego FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled for Sunday, August 16
- Petar Musa Receives Croatia National Team Call-Up