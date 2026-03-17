Deedson Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Deedson has been called up to Haiti's men's national team for the nation's friendlies against Tunisia and Iceland. Haiti will face Tunisia on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. CT at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. Haiti will then face Iceland on Tuesday, March 31, at 11:30 a.m. CT at the same venue.

Deedson joined FC Dallas on July 18, 2025. Since signing, he has made six appearances for the Hoops in regular-season action.

Deedson has 28 caps for the senior national team with 10 goals for the Grenadiers. He made his debut on March 25, 2021, against Belize in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying. He scored the game-winning goal for Haiti on Nov. 19th, 2025, to help the nation qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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