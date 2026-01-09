Nashville SC Signs Free Agent MLS All-Star Cristian Espinoza to Designated Player Contract
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed free agent attacking midfielder Cristian Espinoza through 2028 with options through June 2029 and the 2029-30 season. The two-time MLS All-Star (2023, 2025) and San Jose Earthquakes captain and all-time assists leader (83) joins the Boys in Gold as the club's third Designated Player.
"Cristian has been one of the more creative and dynamic playmakers in Major League Soccer, and we are very excited to be able to add him to our club," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He makes our attacking corps more versatile and flexible, and we think he's a tremendous fit and key piece to our group."
Since joining San Jose for the 2019 season, Espinoza ranks second in regular season assists (83) and fourth in regular season goal contributions (119 with 36 goals and 83 assists) among all MLS players. He is the Earthquakes' all-time assists leader, has recorded four-straight seasons of 12 or more assists and led the league in key passes in 2025.
Prior to joining MLS, Espinoza played extensively in Argentina's top division with CA Huracán (11 goals and 14 assists in 70 appearances from 2013-16) and CA Boca Juniors (two goals and two assists in 19 appearances from 2017-19). Additionally, the midfielder made eight appearances for Deportivo Alavés of Spain's LaLiga in 2016 and 10 appearances for Real Valladolid CF of LaLiga 2 in 2017.
On the international stage, Espinoza appeared in all three of Argentina's matches at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics and recorded six assists in 11 appearances for the Argentina U20's in 2015.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Cristian Espinoza through 2028 with options through June 2029 and the 2029-30 MLS season.
CRISTIAN ESPINOZA
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 161 lbs.
Birthdate: April 3, 1995
Age: 30
Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nationality: Argentinian
Last club: San Jose Earthquakes
How acquired: Signed as a free agent on Jan. 9, 2026 through 2028 with options through June 2029 and the 2029-30 MLS season
