Earthquakes Sign Cristian "Chicho" Arango to New Contract

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have signed forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango to a new contract through December 2027 with club options through June 2028 and the 2028-29 season. The forward will continue to occupy a Designated Player spot in the Earthquakes' roster.

"We're pleased to re-sign Chicho Arango," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "He has consistently been one of the league's top scorers while also displaying the ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. We look forward to seeing him in our attack for years to come."

Arango, 30, earned San Jose's Offensive Player of the Year Award for the 2025 season. The striker made an immediate impact after arriving in January, securing a club-leading 20 goal contributions (13g/7a), 122 shots and 44 shots on goal in 30 starting appearances over his first campaign with the Black and Blue. The Colombian's prolific performances in attack also earned him MLS Team of the Matchday honors three times (Matchdays 9, 11 and 20).

"I'm very happy to sign a new contract and stay in San Jose," said Arango, whose words were translated from Spanish. "We have unfinished business. I believe in the project, and my family and I want to make history here."

San Jose originally acquired Arango from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $700,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025, $700,000 GAM in 2026 and a 2026 international slot.

During his two-year spell at RSL, Chicho emerged as one of the elite all-around forwards in Major League Soccer. In 41 total games with the Utah side from 2023-24, "Chicho" amassed 37 goal contributions (23 goals, 14 assists). In 2024, he earned his first MLS All-Star berth and was one of only seven players in the entire league who finished top 20 in both goals and assists (17g/12a). Among players with at least 50 MLS games played, Arango currently stands seventh in league history in goals scored per 90 minutes (0.702).

Ahead of his arrival in Utah, Arango spent the first half of 2023 with Mexican powerhouse Club Pachuca in Liga MX, netting five times in 11 games. The forward's original stint in MLS took place with Los Angeles Football (2021-22), where he enjoyed individual and collective success. In 2021, Arango earned MLS Newcomer of the Year honors with 14 goals and two assists in just 17 matches. He followed that production the next year with an additional 16 goals and five assists as the Black and Gold won both the Supporters' Shield and the 2022 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Before coming to MLS in 2021, Arango had stops in South America and Europe. A native of Medellín, Colombia, Arango made his pro debut at age 17 with nearby Envigado FC (2012-16) and was later loaned out abroad to Valencia CF's reserve team in the Spanish third tier (2015-16). Following a brief return to Envigado in 2016, he moved to Colombian league giants Millonarios FC in January 2017, playing in the Copa Libertadores.

The forward would move to Portugal's Primeira Liga with SL Benfica (2017-19). He subsequently went on loan with Deportivo Aves (2017-18) and CD Tondela (2018-19), winning the Taça de Portugal with the former. Arango would then embark on a second stint with Millonarios (2019-21), scoring 21 goals in 53 matches.

At international level, Arango has earned two caps with Colombia, making his senior national team debut on Nov. 16, 2021, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 season with a Feb. 21 home match at PayPal Park against Sporting Kansas City

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game tickets for matches at PayPal Park are now available to the general public HERE.

Fans can inquire about getting their heritage, school, community, or youth soccer group involved.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign F Cristian Arango to a new contract through December 2027 with club options through June 2028 and the 2028-29 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.