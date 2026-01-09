Rapids Academy Players Jonathan De La Fuente and Kendall Starks Receive Youth International Call Ups

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that Rapids Academy players Jonathan De La Fuente and Kendall Starks have each been named to their respective youth national teams. De La Fuente joined the Mexican U-17 Youth National Team for the upcoming Torneo del Sol in Toluca, Mexico, and Starks joined the United States U-18 Men's National Team for their training camp in Mesa, Arizona.

De La Fuente and the group started their camp on January 7 and will play through January 17 following the conclusion of the tournament. The group is participating in this tournament as part of their preparation for their Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The selection marks De La Fuente's second in the last three months after two standout years within the Colorado Rapids Academy pathway. The key member of the Rapids' 2009 age group captained the U-18 group on multiple occasions and led the team in minutes played this season.

Starks joined the U.S. U-18 group in Arizona under Head Coach Jeremy Hall on January 10 and will return on January 17. The camp features 16-player rosters for each of the U-18, U-19, and U-20 Men's teams. Trainings will be held across the age groups throughout the week and within various functional groupings with an increased focus on individual development.

The call up is Starks' first to the U-18 age group, with the goalkeeper earning the recognition following an impressive season. He highlighted the year with his performance at the 2025 GA Cup, earning the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award after posting six clean sheets and leading his side to the Cup Final. Additionally, Starks made his professional debut in 2025 after starting in net for Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro on September 27 against Minnesota United FC 2.







