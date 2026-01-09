Red Bull New York Announce 2026 Theme Nights; Single Match Tickets Now on Sale

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York debuted the 2026 theme nights as single match tickets are now on sale for their Major League Soccer season.

The season features multiple nights of fireworks, community-focused activations, exciting theme nights celebrating pop culture moments and fan-favorites.

RBNY starts the season on the road, with their home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, February 28 at 2:30 PM vs. New England Revolution.

This will be the sixth time that New York have played against New England for their home opener -- the first time since 2009.

The home slate continues with Sunday, March 8 hosting CF Montréal at 4:30 PM, followed by Autism Acceptance Night on Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 PM against FC Cincinnati.

The first midweek action of the season will be against Atlantic Cup rivals for The Wings for Life World Run Match which kicks off on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 PM versus D.C. United, with Fireworks Night, presented by OANDA, on Saturday, May 2 against FC Dallas at 7:30 PM.

The home schedule before the FIFA World Cup rounds out with Wednesday, May 13 against Columbus Crew and the New York Derby, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, against New York City Football Club on Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 PM.

RBNY return to Sports Illustrated Stadium on July 25 vs. Charlotte FC at 7:30 PM for REDD's Birthday Celebration.

Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Financial Resources Federal Credit Union, features Orlando City SC on Saturday, August 1 at 7:30 PM. Nashville SC visits on Wednesday, August 19 at 7:30 PM.

Fireworks Night, presented by Audi, blasts off on Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 PM with Chicago Fire FC coming to town.

On Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 PM, RBNY take on Philadelphia Union for Anime Night, with St. Louis City SC at Sports Illustrated Stadium for esports Night on Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 PM.

Noche Latina, presented by Intermex, will be celebrated on October 10 at 7:30 PM with San Diego FC making their first visit to Sports Illustrated Stadium. RBNY will celebrate Pride Night on Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 PM as Toronto FC comes to town.

Red Bull New York's match against Inter Miami CF, presented by Toyota, kicks off on Saturday, October 24 at 4:30 PM ET, while Fan Night rounds out the regular season schedule on Saturday, November 7 at 4 PM vs. Atlanta United FC.

Single match tickets are available for all matches outside of Inter Miami CF. You can gain access to tickets for that match by purchasing a group combo, a special Miami partial plan or by becoming a Red Bull New York Season Ticket Member. To purchase, please call 877.727.6223 or email ticketsales@newyorkredbulls.com.

Season Ticket Members receive all 17 home matches in their season tickets, up to two home playoff matches, up to two bonus matches, exclusive Red Member events and experiences, 15% off at the BULLshop, preferred member-pricing on select concessions, MLS on Apple TV subscription, and much more.







