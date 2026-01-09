St. Louis CITY SC Loans Goalkeeper Christian Olivares to USL Championship Side Sporting Club Jacksonville

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC has agreed to loan goalkeeper Christian Olivares to USL Championship side Sporting Club Jacksonville on a one-year deal, with a club option to recall the player at any point during the season.

"This loan gives Christian the opportunity to earn important minutes and continue his development for an exciting new project in Jacksonville," said St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Corey Wray. "We're very high on his potential and believe this experience will help him grow into a better option for us, while still giving the club flexibility to recall him if necessary."

Olivares signed with CITY SC's first team ahead of the 2024 season after spending the 2023 season with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, CITY2. The Tacoma native has made 45 total appearances in MLSNP, earning 11 total clean sheets over the past three seasons. Olivares earned MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month honors in July after helping the club set an MLS NEXT Pro record for longest win streak (8). Additionally, Olivares was named a finalist for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has agreed to loan goalkeeper Christian Olivares to USL Championship side Sporting Club Jacksonville on a one-year deal, with a club option to recall the player at any point during the season.







