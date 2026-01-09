Dani Pereira Signs Contract Extension Through 2028

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with midfielder Dani Pereira. Pereira signs a deal guaranteed through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29.

"Austin has become home for me and my family," said Pereira. "This team and city mean a lot to me and I'm very grateful to sign a new contract to extend my time here."

Pereira initially joined Austin FC as the Club's first-ever MLS SuperDraft pick in 2020, and is 1 of 5 remaining players on the roster from Austin's inaugural season. He has gone on to total 156 appearances across all competitions in five (5) seasons in Verde & Black, tallying six (6) goals and 21 assists. In 2023, he was named as a 4ATX Foundation Legend of the Year for his community service efforts toward helping Central Texans.

At the senior international level, Pereira has made eight (8) appearances for Venezuela, including one (1) in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in September 2024.

Transaction: Austin FC signs midfielder Dani Pereira to a two-and-a-half-year contract guaranteed through the end of the 2027-28 season, with an option for the 2028-29 season.

Current Austin FC Roster (25)

Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver

Defenders (10): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Joseph Rosales, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas

Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff

Forwards/Wingers (6): CJ Fodrey, Jayden Nelson, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez







Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.