Timbers Acquire $2 Million from Inter Miami CF in Exchange for Midfielder David Ayala

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $2 million from Inter Miami CF in exchange for midfielder David Ayala, it was announced today. As part of the trade, the Timbers could receive up to $150,000 if certain performance metrics are reached. Portland may retain a sell-on percentage should Ayala be transferred above a specified amount.

"We would like to thank David for his contributions and commitment to the club since arriving as a young player four years ago, and we wish him all the best," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "This move allows David the opportunity to be situated closer to family as he assesses the next phase of his career. The return will allow us the ability to strengthen and reinforce our roster over the long term, which we are committed to doing."

In four seasons with the club (2022-25), Ayala registered three goals and two assists in 88 appearances (62 starts) for Portland. The Timbers signed the Argentine midfielder, who occupied a U22 Initiative Slot, from Club Estudiantes de la Plata of Primera División ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire $2 million from Inter Miami CF in exchange for midfielder David Ayala. As part of the trade, the Timbers could receive up to $150,000 if certain performance metrics are reached. Portland may retain a sell-on percentage should Ayala be transferred above a specified amount.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026

Timbers Acquire $2 Million from Inter Miami CF in Exchange for Midfielder David Ayala - Portland Timbers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.