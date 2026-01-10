Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Cruz Azul vs Atlas on January 25

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES -- Dignity Health Sports Park will host a Liga MX exhibition match between Cruz Azul and Atlas on Sunday, January 25 at 3:30 p.m. The event brings two historic Mexican clubs to Southern California as part of their preseason preparations.

Cruz Azul, an eight-time Liga MX champion, and Atlas, a two-time champion with a recent resurgence in Mexican football, both carry rich histories and passionate fan bases that have shaped the sport in Mexico for decades.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AXS.com. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members can save $5 per ticket for the Jan. 25 match by purchasing via FanAccount.

ICYMI: On Saturday January 24, the day before Cruz Azul vs Atlas, Dignity Health Sports Park will host a U.S. Women's National Team match vs Paraguay. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AXS.com. Contact the LA Galaxy at 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) and speak to a representative about group purchases of 10+ tickets at a discounted rate.







