New York City FC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.
The 'Boys in Blue' will kick off training camp in Tampa, Florida, where New York City will open its preseason slate against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, January 24.
From there, New York City will head to Austin, Texas, for the second leg of preseason, where the Club will continue preparations with a matchup against Austin FC on February 1.
The team will also travel to Palm Springs, California, to compete in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational, returning to the tournament for a fourth consecutive year. The 'Boys in Blue' will play three matches during the invitational, beginning with a matchup against LAFC on Sunday, February 8, at 3pm ET. New York City will then face Western Conference opponent Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, February 11, at 4:30pm ET.
The 'Boys in Blue' will conclude preseason and Coachella Valley Invitational play against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, February 14, at 4pm ET.
A full traveling roster will be announced prior to departure.
Preseason Key Dates
Saturday, January 24 - Friendly vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (Behind Closed Doors)
Sunday, February 1 - Friendly v. Austin FC (Behind Closed Doors)
Sunday, February 8 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. LAFC at 3pm ET
Wednesday, February 11 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. Sporting Kansas City at 4:30pm ET
Saturday, February 14 - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 4pm ET
