Nashville SC Loans Midfielder Isaiah Jones to MLS NEXT Pro's Chattanooga FC
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has loaned midfielder Isaiah Jones to MLS NEXT Pro's Chattanooga FC. Jones' loan is for the full MLS NEXT Pro season with the right to terminate at any time.
Jones signed with the Boys in Gold in 2024 as a Homegrown player after developing at Nashville SC's Academy. The midfielder made two appearances for Nashville during the 2024 season and has registered 43 appearances for Huntsville City Football Club since 2023.
Transaction: Nashville SC loans midfielder Isaiah Jones to MLS NEXT Pro's Chattanooga FC for the full MLS NEXT Pro season with the right to terminate the loan at any time on Jan. 9, 2026.
