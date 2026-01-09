D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2026 Preseason

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced the club's preseason schedule in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, California ahead of the 2026 MLS Regular Season home opener against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Audi Field. Single-match tickets for the home opener can be purchased HERE. The Black-and-Red will travel to Los Angeles for the first part of their preseason camp from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2 before heading to Palm Springs to participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14.

D.C. United players will report to the Performance Complex in Leesburg, Virginia tomorrow, Jan. 10 and will train locally before traveling to Los Angeles for their first preseason camp on Jan. 28. The Black-and-Red will train at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles before traveling to Palm Springs on Feb. 2 to continue its preseason training and participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational.

D.C. United will train at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California and continue its preparation for the start of the 2026 MLS season with two matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational. The Black-and-Red will face the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET in its first match. The club will continue to train at Empire Polo Club before taking on Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET in its second CIV match. D.C. United will end its preseason camp with a final exhibition match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Feb. 14. The match will be closed to the public. Following the match, D.C. United will return to Washington, D.C. and continue their preparation for the 2026 Home Opener on Feb. 21 against the Philadelphia Union at Audi Field at 7:30 p.m. ET.

D.C. United 2026 Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 7

Coachella Valley Invitational match against the Portland Timbers | Empire Polo Club | 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Coachella Valley Invitational match against Minnesota United FC | Empire Polo Club | 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 14

Exhibition match against St. Louis CITY SC | Empire Polo Club | TBD | Closed to the public







