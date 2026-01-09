Timbers Kick Off 2026 Preseason January 12, Presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced their full 2026 preseason schedule today, presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky. Ahead of the club's 16th MLS season, the Timbers are set to begin preseason on Jan. 12 at the Portland Timbers Performance Center when players report to training camp.

The club will hold its first press conference of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 15, at the Portland Timbers Performance Center. The Timbers' full training will be open to the media beginning at 10:30 a.m. (Pacific), followed by a hybrid press conference with General Manager Ned Grabavoy, Head Coach Phil Neville and select Timbers players. Lunch will be served for those in attendance.

The Timbers will then travel to Orange County, Calif., for training camp from Jan. 19-28. Portland is scheduled to play two closed-door scrimmages, first taking on LA Galaxy on Friday, Jan. 23, before squaring off against LAFC on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Competing in the preseason tournament for a fourth straight year, the team will continue its preseason at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 3-14 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, alongside 11 other MLS teams. First up, the Timbers will face St. Louis CITY SC in a closed-door scrimmage on Feb. 4. Portland will then open its official CVI slate against D.C. United on Feb. 7, at 2:30 p.m. The Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes are set to square off in a midweek matchup on Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., before closing out play on Feb. 14, against Chicago Fire FC at 10 a.m. All times are Pacific. Streaming and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The Timbers will kick off their 34-game 2026 MLS regular season on Saturday, February 21, playing host to the Columbus Crew at Providence Park. All MLS regular season matches in 2026 will be available on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch their favorite teams with no blackouts. Additionally, an Apple TV subscription will be included in 2026 Annual Memberships.

Portland Timbers 2026 Preseason Roster

*as of Jan. 9

Key: * T2 player, # Academy player, % draftee, ^ trialist

Goalkeepers (4): ^ Sam Joseph, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (14): * Alex Bamford, Alex Bonetig, Brandon Bye, Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, * Nicklas Lund, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, * Charles Ondo, Ian Smith, Finn Surman, # Bryce VanVoorhis

Midfielders (9): Diego Chara, * Adolfo Enriquez, Omir Fernandez, % Lucas Fernandez Kim, # Eric Izoita, % Justin McLean, * Daniel Nuñez, Joao Ortiz, * Noah Santos

Forwards (9): Antony, David Da Costa, % Colin Griffith, Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez, Kristoffer Velde







Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.