Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder David Ayala

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Argentine midfielder David Ayala from the Portland Timbers. Inter Miami acquires Ayala via trade in exchange for $2,000,000 and up to an additional $150,000 in performance-based incentives. Portland may also retain a sell-on percentage should Ayala be transferred for a fee above a specified amount.

Ayala joins Inter Miami as part of MLS's U22 Initiative, bolsters the Club's midfield depth, and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

The 23-year-old arrives at Inter Miami after a productive MLS spell with the Portland Timbers from 2022 to 2025, having previously featured for Club Estudiantes de La Plata in Argentina's Primera División from 2019 to 2022.

Born in Berazategui, Argentina, Ayala developed in the Estudiantes youth system before making his professional debut in December 2019 at just 17 years old, becoming the third-youngest player to debut for the club. During his time in Argentina's top flight, Ayala tallied 33 appearances, performances that quickly drew international attention and led to his move to MLS ahead of the 2022 season.

With Portland, Ayala steadily grew into a key contributor in midfield. He recorded 22 appearances across league and cup competitions in his first season and went on to establish himself as an important piece of the Timbers' squad. By the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, Ayala had amassed 98 appearances, four goals, and two assists across all competitions during his time in Oregon.

Ayala will begin his Inter Miami CF journey alongside several familiar faces. During the 2020 season at Estudiantes, he shared the pitch with recently signed defender Facundo Mura on three occasions, as well as once with Head Coach Javier Mascherano during the latter's final professional season.

At the international level, Ayala has represented Argentina across multiple youth national team categories. In 2019, he was part of La Albiceleste's squad that lifted the South American U-17 Championship and later earned selection for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Fans can secure their tickets for the historic 2026 season and opening MLS match at their new home by securing Season Tickets at https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF acquires Argentine midfielder David Ayala from the Portland Timbers via trade in exchange for $2,000,000 and up to $150,000 in performance-based incentives. Portland may retain a sell-on percentage should Ayala be transferred above a specified amount. Ayala joins Inter Miami as a U22 Initiative player and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2026 MLS season







Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.