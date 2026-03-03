Inter Miami CF Academy Participated at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup

Published on March 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy participated at the 2026 Adidas Champions Cup, a premier high-level competition featuring top teams from across the state. Our Academy teams from the U-8 through U-12 levels competed at the Tampa SportsPlex & Starkey Ranch District Park in Tampa, Fla. with the U-8 and U-9 categories taking home the championship.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-8 - U9 FS B D1 Division

The U-8s were crowned champions of the U9 FS B D1 Division. After three consecutive group stage wins against Galacticos Soccer Academy, Coerfontaine FC, and Juventus Academy, the team secured the title with an outstanding 7-0 victory over Galacticos Soccer Academy in the final.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-9 - U9 B D1 Division

The U-9s claimed the championship in the U9 B D1 Division following a dominant weekend. Three group stage wins propelled the side into the final, where they defeated Florida Premier FC to lift the trophy.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-10 - U10 B D1 Division

The U-10s impressed offensively, tallying three group stage wins. Their run came to an end in the final, where they narrowly fell 2-1 to Florida Premier FC.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-11 - U11 B D1 White Division

The U-11s recorded a victory over Galacticos Soccer Academy during group play. Two losses in the rest of the group stage brought their campaign to a close following a competitive showing.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-12 - U13: U12 11v11 D1 Division

The U-12s registered two wins and a draw during the group stage, narrowly missing out on playoff qualification in the group after finishing level on six points with Atletico de Madrid Academia and Florida Premier FC.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.