Real Salt Lake Trades Utah Native Will Mackay's Homegrown Priority

Published on March 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announces today it has traded the Homegrown Priority of U18 goalkeeper Will Mackay to Nashville SC in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). The Claret-and-Cobalt could also receive up to an additional $700,000 in GAM if Mackay reaches several performance-based metrics while also retaining a sell-on percentage on Mackay in the event of a future move.

Mackay, 17 and Highland, Utah native, signed his first professional contact upon arrival to Nashville with its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville SC.

Dating back to the 2023 campaign, Mackay has logged 29 MLS NEXT Pro appearances for Real Monarchs as an Academy Call-Up, the club's most by a goalkeeper in that span while also leading the position group with seven clean sheets.

The shot stopping specialist often represented the Stars-and-Stripes during his tenure with the Claret-and-Cobalt most recently appearing for the USYNT U18 squad in January.

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of MLS side Real Salt Lake. Leading Major League Soccer in homegrown signees, RSL now welcomes Griffin Dillon, Van Parker, Diego Rocio and Antonio Riquelme to its 2026 class. The quartet of RSL Academy products now brings the number of homegrown signings to an MLS-high of 49, after each inked their deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt.







