City in the Community Partners with the Third Rail for Player Ambassador Program

Published on March 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







City in the Community (CITC), the nonprofit proudly supported by New York City FC, announced it has partnered with The Third Rail on the Foundation's Player Ambassador Program. New York City FC Goalkeeper Matt Freese, Defender Kevin O'Toole, and Midfielder Keaton Parks will serve as the Player Ambassadors in 2026.

The CITC Player Ambassador Program, powered by The Third Rail, promotes the Club's and CITC's mission and community work both within the club and externally. The Program also builds connection between New York City FC and the communities the Club serves, amplifies and strengthens the shared mission across staff, fans, and partner organizations, deepens understanding of the scope and scale of CITC's programs, and empowers others to mobilize to empower better lives through soccer.

As Player Ambassadors, they will help promote and participate in CITC events, encourage teammates outside the program to attend CITC events, attend quarterly meetings to stay updated and connected to upcoming volunteer opportunities, and more. By partnering with The Third Rail, the first recognized independent Supporters Group for New York City FC, the Player Ambassador Program and CITC's community work will be able to make an even greater impact on New Yorkers across all five boroughs and continue pursuing the projects and causes they're passionate about with supporters.

"Community work is at the heart of who we are as a Club, and giving back to New York City FC's communities is something we take immense pride in," said Bailee Eaglin, Executive Director of City in the Community and Director of Community Development at New York City FC. "Bringing together our players, front office staff, City in the Community, and our fans is central to our beliefs, and this partnership truly embodies that spirit. We're thrilled to partner with The Third Rail to expand the Player Ambassador Program and create even more meaningful opportunities to serve New Yorkers across all five boroughs."

"As the oldest and largest official supporters' group for New York City FC, The Third Rail has always believed that our responsibility goes beyond supporting the Club for 90 minutes on match day, to volunteering and giving back to our city at large," said President of The Third Rail, Andrew Tucker. "Partnering with City in the Community on the Player Ambassador Program is a powerful way to support both our neighborhoods and our players, and to show what this Club can be at its best. We are incredibly proud to be involved in building real community across all five boroughs alongside Matt, Kevin, and Keaton by helping them fully realize their respective passion projects."

For fans interested in joining and volunteering with The Third Rail, visit thirdrail.nyc. To learn more about City in the Community and New York City FC's community work, visit newyorkcityfc.com/community.







