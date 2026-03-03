MLSE Presents 'March Break Fan Week' with a Full Schedule of Games and Events

From March 14 to March 21, sports fans are invited to experience 'March Break Fan Week', the ultimate seven-day event schedule for all Toronto sports fans. From themed games to Fan Days to curated events, families' go-to destinations will be the court, ice and pitch. This year's scheduling of marquee events builds on the organization's commitment to offering more opportunities for young fans to access and create unforgettable sports experiences with the teams they love.

"March Break offers an opportunity to bring young fans into the energy and excitement of live sports, experiencing the thrill of cheering on their favourite team together," said Terri Mattucci, VP Fan Engagement, MLSE. "During this year's March Break Fan Week, we look forward to welcoming more young fans into the action and delivering unforgettable moments through sport."

Fans can build their March Break experience with the following events:

Saturday, March 14

11 a.m. March to the Match

1 p.m. Kick-off

Toronto FC Home Opener: Cheer on the Reds as they take the pitch at BMO Field for the first time this season against the Red Bull New York. All fans will also receive a commemorative seat cushion in honour of TFC's 20th season.

To mark this occasion, fans can take advantage of an exclusive "Me + 3" ticket offer, a 25% savings receiving four tickets for the price of three to help more fans experience matchday together.

March to the Match alongside Toronto FC alumni and the club's passionate fans from 34 Hanna Avenue in Liberty Village. Once at BMO Field, enjoy chilly-themed 'Winterdome' activations at the King Club.

4 p.m.

Marlies St. Pats Game: Fans are invited to the first of two Marlies St. Pats theme games this season at Coca-Cola Coliseum as they take on the Rochester Americans in their signature St. Pats uniform.

In addition, all Marlies games during Fan Week will offer the "Me + 3" ticket pack, receiving four tickets for the price of three.

7 p.m.

Leafs St. Pats Watch Party at Real Sports: Welcome to the Clover Club Social presented by Molson - a transformation of Real Sports Bar & Grill to kick off St. Patrick's Day weekend. Fans will get to experience programming, giveaways, special menu items and more while celebrating the rich history of the Maple Leafs as they take on the Buffalo Sabres on the road.

Sunday, March 15

3:30 p.m.

Raptors Home Game: Cheer on your Toronto Raptors during this afternoon game at Scotiabank Arena as they tip off against the Detroit Pistons.

Monday, March 16

10 a.m. Gates open

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Programming

Raptors Fan Day presented by Canadian Tire: Experience the second annual Raptors Fan Day at Scotiabank Arena featuring exclusive giveaways and contests courtesy of presenting partner Canadian Tire, activations in the concourse, special guest and alumni appearances as well as an interactive on-court player showcase.

Tuesday, March 17

1:30 p.m.

Marlies St. Pats Game at Scotiabank Arena: Kicking off the St. Pats double header at Scotiabank Arena, the Marlies will take on the Cleveland Monsters in their official St. Pats uniforms for this afternoon game.

5 p.m.

Raptors 905 Home Game: Show your Sauga pride as the Raptors 905 host their annual City Game against the Motor City Cruise. Experience hometown energy, community spirit, and high-level basketball with all bowl seats available at $9.05 for this game only.

7 p.m.

Leafs St. Pats Game at Scotiabank Arena: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style at Scotiabank Arena as the Leafs don the St. Pats uniforms to take on the New York Islanders. Fans can look out for the return of the St. Pats Green Milkshakes, presented by DFO, and the exclusive St. Pats retail collection, available at Real Sports Apparel.

Wednesday, March 18

8 p.m.

Raptors Game Night at Real Sports: Take in the excitement of the Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls game on a 39-foot TV alongside hundreds of fans at Real Sports Bar & Grill as the team competes on the road.

Thursday, March 19

10 a.m. Gates open

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Programming

Leafs Fan Day presented by Rogers: The first-ever Leafs Fan Day at Scotiabank Arena will include 3v3 competition and shootout challenge with Maple Leafs players, an on-ice showcase with the Toronto Sceptres, exclusive meet and greet opportunities, discounts on team merchandise and select concession items, as well as more surprise and delights from presenting partner Rogers.

Friday, March 20

7 p.m.

Leafs Home Game: Join the Friday night excitement at Scotiabank Arena as the team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at home.

Saturday, March 21

1 p.m.

TFC 'Winterdome' Theme Game: TFC will host their second 'Winterdome' theme game celebrating twenty seasons of the club's and the fans' passion, resilience and love of the game all year long, especially in the cold. Fans can look forward to a chill zone of activities and photo ops in King Club along with in-game programming that speaks to Canada's unique soccer culture that persists through the country's winter elements.

The team will also wear their new 'Winter Armour' community kit for the first time at home as they take on Columbus Crew.

4 p.m.

Marlies Home Game: Visit Coca-Cola Coliseum to cheer on your Toronto Marlies as they face off against Hartford Wolf Pack at home.

Available All Week

Scotiabank Arena Tours: Public tours of Scotiabank Arena offer fans the chance to go behind-the-scenes of Toronto's iconic sports and entertainment venue. Peek behind the curtain and see where MLSE's thrilling game nights and epic concerts come to life. Whether you're a sports fan or music lover, the guided tours provide unique access into the heart of Toronto's premier venue - home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

Real Sports Bar & Grill: Located directly across from Scotiabank Arena, the newly renovated Real Sports Bar & Grill is the go-to destination for an unforgettable sports viewing experience. With a freshly reimagined section highlighting key sports moments and memorabilia, fans will be able to elevate their dining experience and take advantage of family-friendly menu items and programming this March Break.

Fans can access a full overview of events and ticket promotions at Access.MLSE.com/March-Break and learn more about ongoing ticket contests and upgrades via Leafs Fan Access and Raptors Fan Access - only available in the team apps.







