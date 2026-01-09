St. Louis CITY SC Releases 2026 Preseason Schedule

St. Louis CITY SC unveiled its 2026 preseason schedule, which includes training camps in Bradenton, Florida, and Palm Springs, California. CITY SC will play six preseason matches, including two closed-door friendlies and two matches as part of the Coachella Valley Invitational, before returning home to prepare for the start of the 2026 MLS regular season.

CITY SC will open preseason with a mandatory report date and medical evaluations on January 10, followed by a week of training in St. Louis from January 12 through January 18.

The club will then travel to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for the first training camp from January 19 through January 28. While in Florida, St. Louis will play two matches, the first against New York Red Bulls on January 24, followed by a match at Tampa Bay Rowdies on January 28.

Following the training camp in Florida, CITY SC will train in St. Louis from January 29 through February 2 before heading west for the second phase of preseason.

St. Louis will hold its second camp in Palm Springs, California, from February 3 through February 14. The club will open the California portion of preseason with a closed-door friendly against Portland Timbers on February 4. St. Louis will then compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational, facing Austin FC on February 7 and LA Galaxy on February 11. CITY SC will conclude preseason with a closed-door friendly against D.C. United on February 14 before returning to St. Louis.

St. Louis CITY SC kicks off the 2026 MLS season at home versus Charlotte FC on February 21, with the match scheduled for 1:30 pm CT at Energizer Park.

ST. LOUIS CITY SC 2026 Preseason Schedule

January 10-11: Mandatory Report Date (Medical Evaluations)

January 12-18: Training in St. Louis

January 19-28: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

- Match 1 vs. New York Red Bulls (January 24)

- Match 2 at Tampa Bay Rowdies (January 28)

January 28: Return to St. Louis

January 29-February 2: Train in St. Louis

February 3-14: Palm Springs, California

- Match 3 vs. Portland Timbers (February 4) Closed-Door Friendly

- Match 4 vs. Austin FC (February 7) Coachella Invitational

- Match 5 vs. LA Galaxy (February 11) Coachella Invitational

- Match 6 vs. DC United (February 14) Closed-Door Friendly

February 14: Return to St. Louis







