D.C. United Transfer Midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League Side Beitar Jerusalem
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United announced today that the club has transferred midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem.
"We wish Boris all the best at Beitar Jerusalem as he moves into the next phase of his soccer career," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "This move provides us with roster flexibility as we continue to build out our squad for 2026 and beyond."
D.C. United signed Enow in July of 2024 to a three-and-a-half-year contract through 2027 with an option in 2028 from Israeli first division side Maccabi Netanya. The midfielder made his Black-and-Red debut on Aug. 9, 2024, in a Leagues Cup match against Mazatlán FC of Liga MX followed by his MLS debut shortly thereafter on Aug. 24, 2024, against FC Dallas. This past 2025 season, Enow scored his first goal for D.C. United on Feb. 22, 2025, in a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC.
In two seasons with the Black-and-Red, Enow made 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and adding one assist in 2,175 minutes played. He made his international debut for Cameroon on Oct. 14, 2024, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Kenya in his first cap.
Transaction: D.C. United announced today that the club has transferred midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026
- Trio of RSL Academy Homegrowns Join Real Salt Lake Roster for 2026 Campaign - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Signs Free Agent MLS All-Star Cristian Espinoza to Designated Player Contract - Nashville SC
- D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2026 Preseason - D.C. United
- Timbers Kick Off 2026 Preseason January 12, Presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Osvald Søe from Danish Side B.93 - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Releases 2026 Preseason Schedule - St. Louis City SC
- Red Bull New York Announce 2026 Theme Nights; Single Match Tickets Now on Sale - New York Red Bulls
- Columbus Crew Sign Goalkeeper Luke Pruter and Midfielder Zach Zengue - Columbus Crew SC
- D.C. United Transfer Midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League Side Beitar Jerusalem - D.C. United
- Sounders FC Assistant Coach Andy Rose to Become New Assistant Coach for LAFC - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Announces Coaching Staff Ahead of Club's Ninth MLS Season - Los Angeles FC
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Mac Learned to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
- 29 Players Set to Attend CF Montréal's 2026 Training Camp Presented by Allstate Insurance - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Goalkeeper Christian Olivares to USL Championship Side Sporting Club Jacksonville - St. Louis City SC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder David Ayala - Inter Miami CF
- Dani Pereira Signs Contract Extension Through 2028 - Austin FC
- Nashville SC Loans Midfielder Isaiah Jones to MLS NEXT Pro's Chattanooga FC - Nashville SC
- Brazil and France to Meet in International Friendly at Gillette Stadium on March 26, 2026 - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Bolsters 2026 Coaching and Technical Staff - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Daniel Ríos - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Acquire $2 Million from Inter Miami CF in Exchange for Midfielder David Ayala - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2026 Preseason
- D.C. United Transfer Midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League Side Beitar Jerusalem
- D.C. United's Away Match against the Columbus Crew Scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31
- D.C. United Announce Single-Match Ticket On-Sale
- D.C. United Signs Romanian International Louis Munteanu from CFR Cluj as a Designated Player