D.C. United Transfer Midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League Side Beitar Jerusalem

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United announced today that the club has transferred midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem.

"We wish Boris all the best at Beitar Jerusalem as he moves into the next phase of his soccer career," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "This move provides us with roster flexibility as we continue to build out our squad for 2026 and beyond."

D.C. United signed Enow in July of 2024 to a three-and-a-half-year contract through 2027 with an option in 2028 from Israeli first division side Maccabi Netanya. The midfielder made his Black-and-Red debut on Aug. 9, 2024, in a Leagues Cup match against Mazatlán FC of Liga MX followed by his MLS debut shortly thereafter on Aug. 24, 2024, against FC Dallas. This past 2025 season, Enow scored his first goal for D.C. United on Feb. 22, 2025, in a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC.

In two seasons with the Black-and-Red, Enow made 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and adding one assist in 2,175 minutes played. He made his international debut for Cameroon on Oct. 14, 2024, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Kenya in his first cap.

Transaction: D.C. United announced today that the club has transferred midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.