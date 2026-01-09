Sounders FC Assistant Coach Andy Rose to Become New Assistant Coach for LAFC

Sounders FC Assistant Coach Andy Rose

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that Assistant Coach Andy Rose has joined LAFC as an Assistant Coach. Rose departs the club after serving four seasons as an Assistant Coach, helping the Rave Green win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025. He also played for Seattle from 2012-2015, winning the 2014 Supporters' Shield and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Rose, who holds his UEFA Pro License, UEFA A License, UEFA Elite Youth A License and U.S. Soccer A License, leaves the Rave Green after serving as a First Team Assistant Coach since January 19, 2022, with Seattle amassing a 57-44-35 regular-season record during his four years with the club. Primarily working with defenders and on the club's set pieces, Rose helped Seattle capture the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, becoming the first MLS club to win the modern iteration of the tournament. He also played a key role in Seattle's run to the 2025 Leagues Cup title last year.

"Andy has meant a great deal to this organization for a long time, and while we're sad to see him move on, we're genuinely excited for him and this new opportunity," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Since joining our staff in 2022, he has grown tremendously as a coach. LAFC is getting a promising young coach and good person, and we wish him nothing but success."

His transition to coaching ended an accomplished playing career, including with the Rave Green from 2012-2015. He played seven years in MLS with Seattle and Vancouver, starting 95 of 147 appearances with eight goals and 10 assists (including postseason play). After being selected sixth overall in the 2012 MLS Supplemental Draft by Real Salt Lake, Rose was traded to Sounders FC, where he spent the first four years of his pro career. The midfielder started 58 of his 106 appearances across all competitions in Seattle, scoring 10 goals. After time playing in England and Scotland, Rose returned to MLS with Vancouver from 2019-2021, making the transition from midfield to central defense, starting 53 of 60 appearances across all competitions with three goals and three assists.

"Andy has been a meaningful part of our group since he first joined our coaching staff," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "From his time as a player and as a coach, he has always brought the highest level of competitiveness, intellect and support to our coaching staff and players. While we'll miss having him with us, this is a great opportunity for Andy and his family, and we're excited to see him continue to grow in this next chapter with LAFC."

Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club is preparing to open preseason training camp, with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

