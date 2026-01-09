29 Players Set to Attend CF Montréal's 2026 Training Camp Presented by Allstate Insurance

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled today the opening roster for the Club's 2026 training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance:

First Team Players

Goalkeepers: Sébastian Breza, Thomas Gillier, Jonathan Sirois

Defenders: Dawid Bugaj, Brandan Craig, Aleksandr Guboglo, Bode Hidalgo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Efrain Morales, Jalen Neal, Josh-Duc Nteziryayo, Luca Petrasso, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson, Brayan Vera

Midfielders: Olger Escobar, Fabian Herbers, Iván Jaime, Matty Longstaff, Ivan Losenko, Victor Loturi, Mahala Opoku, Samuel Piette, Hennadii Synchuk

Forwards: Owen Graham-Roache, Sunusi Ibrahim, Prince Owusu, Daniel Ríos

Invited Academy Players

Goalkeeper: Samsy Keita

Midfielder: Aghilas Sadek

First team coaching staff

Head coach: Marco Donadel

Assistant coaches: Philippe Eullaffroy, Jacopo Falanga, Fancesco Morara, Lorenzo Pinzauti

Goalkeeper coach: Vincenzo Benvenuto

Head of performance coach: Stefano Pasquali

Physical performance coach: Paul Bower

Strength and conditioning coach: Dhia Amara

Video Analyst: Elliott Jealous

CF Montréal will kick off the 2026 MLS season on Saturday, February 21, at 10:30pm at Snapdragon Stadium against San Diego FC. The Club's home opener will take place at Stade Saputo on Saturday, April 11 (time to be determined) against the Philadelphia Union.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.