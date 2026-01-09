29 Players Set to Attend CF Montréal's 2026 Training Camp Presented by Allstate Insurance
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled today the opening roster for the Club's 2026 training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance:
First Team Players
Goalkeepers: Sébastian Breza, Thomas Gillier, Jonathan Sirois
Defenders: Dawid Bugaj, Brandan Craig, Aleksandr Guboglo, Bode Hidalgo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Efrain Morales, Jalen Neal, Josh-Duc Nteziryayo, Luca Petrasso, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson, Brayan Vera
Midfielders: Olger Escobar, Fabian Herbers, Iván Jaime, Matty Longstaff, Ivan Losenko, Victor Loturi, Mahala Opoku, Samuel Piette, Hennadii Synchuk
Forwards: Owen Graham-Roache, Sunusi Ibrahim, Prince Owusu, Daniel Ríos
Invited Academy Players
Goalkeeper: Samsy Keita
Midfielder: Aghilas Sadek
First team coaching staff
Head coach: Marco Donadel
Assistant coaches: Philippe Eullaffroy, Jacopo Falanga, Fancesco Morara, Lorenzo Pinzauti
Goalkeeper coach: Vincenzo Benvenuto
Head of performance coach: Stefano Pasquali
Physical performance coach: Paul Bower
Strength and conditioning coach: Dhia Amara
Video Analyst: Elliott Jealous
CF Montréal will kick off the 2026 MLS season on Saturday, February 21, at 10:30pm at Snapdragon Stadium against San Diego FC. The Club's home opener will take place at Stade Saputo on Saturday, April 11 (time to be determined) against the Philadelphia Union.
