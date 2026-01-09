FC Cincinnati Hire Brett Uttley as Assistant Coach
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati announced today that Brett Uttley has joined the first-team technical staff as an assistant coach. Uttley spent the previous three seasons as Austin FC II Head Coach, winning 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup in Austin FC II's first season in the league.
"We're excited to add Brett to the first-team coaching staff," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a bright, eager, and analytical coach who has had success at multiple levels in our game. We're happy to welcome him and his family to FC Cincinnati."
Uttley brings to Cincinnati over 10 years of domestic coaching experience. After playing collegiately at Quinnipiac University and the University of Rhode Island, and professionally for Lidköpings FK in Sweden, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Quinnipiac in 2014.
"We're thrilled to have Brett join us on staff," said FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan. "He really impressed us as we went through the interview process, and we're looking forward to adding his perspective to the group. We'd like to welcome him and his family to FC Cincinnati."
He began his MLS-coaching career in 2016 with Seattle Sounders FC, joining as an academy and fitness coach. He then joined Rio Grande Valley FC - then USL-affiliate of Houston Dynamo FC - as the club's first assistant coach in 2017. After three seasons in the Dynamo organization, he joined Inter Miami CF in 2020 ahead of their inaugural season, serving in multiple roles with the first team and development staff before joining as an assistant in 2022.
"I'm excited to join FC Cincinnati," said Uttley. "I'm grateful to Carl, Jeff, Chris and Pat for putting their trust in me, and I can't wait to get to work with the team. I look forward to competing with this group and meeting the incredible fans very soon."
In his first season as Austin FC II Head Coach, Uttley led the club to four road wins in four weeks including a win over Columbus Crew 2 in 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup as Austin lifted the league trophy in their first season in MLS NEXT Pro. Uttley and Austin would go on to defeat Cancún Fútbol Club to win the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Invitational.
Uttley holds a USSF A License through the U.S. Soccer Federation and a UEFA A License and a UEFA Elite Youth A License from the Welsh Football Association.
