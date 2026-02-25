D.C. United Signs Goalkeeper Grant Leveille to a Homegrown Contract.

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed 17-year-old Academy goalkeeper Grant Leveille as a Homegrown Player through the 2028-29 season with options in 2029-30 and 2030-31. Leveille becomes the 23rd Homegrown signing in club history and joins Jackson Hopkins, Gavin Turner, and Oscar Avilez on the list of Homegrown Players on the current roster.

"Grant has shown his quality as a top goalkeeper within the academy and his progression to the first team is a testament to his dedication," stated Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He performed extremely well in our Academy and had a strong preseason, highlighting his consistency, maturity, and readiness to compete at the next level. Grant possesses tremendous long-term potential, and it is essential we continue to provide him with the right environment, guidance, and support to maximize his development within the club." The signing marks another milestone for the D.C. United Academy, further highlighting the club's commitment to developing and advancing local talent through its Pathway to Pro model.

Leveille becomes just the second Academy goalkeeper in club history to sign a Homegrown contract, following Bill Hamid, who became D.C. United's first-ever Homegrown signing in 2009. Levielle joined the D.C. United Academy this past August playing at the U-18 level, and he previously spent two years with the New York Red Bulls academy from 2022 to 2024. The goalkeeper was part of D.C. United's 2026 preseason, spending two weeks with the first team in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, California.

"Grant is a player who has consistently displayed his talent and potential throughout his time in the Academy," said Kevin Flanagan, D.C. United Director of Academy and Player Development. "His focus, commitment, and character are fundamental to who he is as both a player and a person. Those qualities, combined with his ability and work ethic will enable him to succeed at the next level." Avilez, who earned his first U.S. Under-16 Youth National Team call-up this past September, is of Honduran descent and was born in Choluteca, Honduras. His signing serves as another step in strengthening the connection between D.C. United and the region's diverse soccer communities, including the club's continued relationship with the Honduran fan base.

The Brooklyn New York native is of Haitian descent and recently earned his first Under-17 Youth National Team call-up this past fall for the 2025 U-17 World Cup in Qatar, their third ever youth World Cup and first since 2019.

This signing represents another significant milestone for the D.C. United Academy, underscoring the club's continued commitment to identifying and developing local talent through its comprehensive Pathway to Pro Model. The D.C. United Academy remains one of the most successful youth systems in all Major League Soccer having produced 23 Homegrown players since 2009.

Grant Leveille

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Country: Haiti/United States of America

Birthdate: July 3, 2008

Age: 17

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Status: Homegrown

Transaction: D.C. United has signed Academy goalkeeper Grant Leveille as a Homegrown player through the 2028-29 season with options in 2029-30 and 2030-31.







