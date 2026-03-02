Ramirez's Debut Goal Lifts Austin FC over D.C. United
Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC defeated D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, courtesy of a late goal by Christian Ramirez. Ramirez, whom the Club acquired on Friday, scored just 14 minutes into his ATXFC debut and became the second player in team history to score on their debut.
Austin was the better of the two (2) teams throughout the match, holding significant advantages over the visitors in shots, shots on target, expected goals, possession, and total passes. Facundo Torres nearly found the net with a strike from distance in the 57th minute, which D.C. goalkeeper Sean Johnson only kept out with a fingertip save.
The Verde & Black were finally rewarded for their efforts when Ramirez headed in a rebound from close range in the 82nd minute, earning Austin its first victory of the new season. ATXFC improved to 4-0-0 all-time against D.C. United.
Goal-Scoring Summary
ATX (1-0) - Christian Ramirez (unassisted) 82'
Media Assets
Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC)
Box Score - Austin FC vs. D.C. United | March 1, 2026
Match Highlights (credit Apple TV)
Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.
Match Information
Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)
Attendance: 20,738
Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees
Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez
Assistant Referee 1: Kali Smith
Assistant Referee 2: Kevin Lock
4th Official: Elton Garcia
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Tom Supple
Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match
Austin FC will play its first away match and third match overall of the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on Apple TV app. On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
