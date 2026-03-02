Ramirez's Debut Goal Lifts Austin FC over D.C. United

Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC defeated D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, courtesy of a late goal by Christian Ramirez. Ramirez, whom the Club acquired on Friday, scored just 14 minutes into his ATXFC debut and became the second player in team history to score on their debut.

Austin was the better of the two (2) teams throughout the match, holding significant advantages over the visitors in shots, shots on target, expected goals, possession, and total passes. Facundo Torres nearly found the net with a strike from distance in the 57th minute, which D.C. goalkeeper Sean Johnson only kept out with a fingertip save.

The Verde & Black were finally rewarded for their efforts when Ramirez headed in a rebound from close range in the 82nd minute, earning Austin its first victory of the new season. ATXFC improved to 4-0-0 all-time against D.C. United.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (1-0) - Christian Ramirez (unassisted) 82'

Box Score - Austin FC vs. D.C. United | March 1, 2026

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant Referee 1: Kali Smith

Assistant Referee 2: Kevin Lock

4th Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Tom Supple

Next Match

Austin FC will play its first away match and third match overall of the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on Apple TV app. On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







