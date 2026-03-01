LA Galaxy Extend Partnership with Oak Sports Holding for Ventura County FC

Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today an extension of the organization's partnership agreement with Oak Sports Holding (OSH) through 2026. The club's second team will continue to compete in MLS NEXT Pro as Ventura County FC (VCFC). The MLS NEXT Pro affiliate's soccer operations will continue to be led by the LA Galaxy under General Manager Will Kuntz.

Ventura County FC opens the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season at home this afternoon, March 1 against Whitecaps FC 2, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. PT.

"We've built a strong foundation through our partnership with Oak Sports Holding over the last two years," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "Ventura County FC has shown tangible success in growing our club's impact within the community as well as within our player development and pathway. We're looking forward to continuing that momentum."

Mark Noorzai and Cobi Jones lead Oak Sports Holdings, an initiative launched in 2023 to bring MLS soccer to Ventura County. Noorzai shares leadership with Cobi Jones, a 2011 inductee into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, LA Galaxy legend, and a Ventura County native who began his soccer journey locally.

"LA Galaxy has been a fantastic partner over the years, and I believe people are going to love the atmosphere and quality of the matches. With global soccer coming to Southern California, the Galaxy, and VCFC, we have a full summer of exciting soccer ahead," said Noorzai.

The extension with Oak Sports Holding reinforces the club's shared commitment to expanding the presence of professional soccer throughout Ventura County and the surrounding communities in Southern California. VCFC remains an important part of the LA Galaxy player development pathway, providing valuable opportunities for rising talent. Recent examples include players such as Mauricio Cuevas, Harbor Miller, and Ruben Ramos Jr., who have each successfully utilized their time with VCFC enroute to more established roles on the first team.

Home matches will continue to be played at William Rolland Stadium on the campus of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, while the team's training sessions will remain at Dignity Health Sports Park, allowing for continued connection to the LA Galaxy system. VCFC is scheduled to wrap up its 28-game regular season on the road with a 2 p.m. PT fixture on September 20 against Real Monarchs at Zions Bank Stadium.

MLS NEXT Pro recently announced a global partnership with OneFootball to stream matches on the platform this season, including regular season, playoffs, and the MLS NEXT Pro Cup. NEXT Pro matches will be live and free-to-air for all OneFootball users around the world throughout the league's fifth season. In addition, all MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and free on the league's website, MLSNEXTPro.com for the first time since the league's inaugural season in 2022.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.