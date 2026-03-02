Late Draw Eludes Union
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced off against New York City FC on Saturday afternoon, falling 2-1. In the first half, Hannes Wolf opened the scoring for New York in the 36th minute. In the 89th minute, midfielder Indiana Vassilev converted a penalty kick to tie the match. New Yorks' Tayvon Gray scored the winning goal in the 99th minute. Despite the setback, the Union outshot New York 17-13 but were unable to find the equalizer.
Philadelphia Union (1) - New York City FC (2)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, March 1, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Chris Penso
Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Eric Weisbrod
Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo
VAR: Daniel Radford
VAR Assistant: Jonathan Johnson
GOALS/ASSISTS
NYC - Hannes Wolf (unassisted) 36'
PHI - Indiana Vassilev (PK) 89'
NYC - Tayvon Gray (Agustin Ojeda, Talles Magno) 90+9'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
NYC - Tayvon Gray (caution) 20'
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 23'
NYC - Aiden O'Neill (caution) 39'
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (second caution, ejected) 90+2'
PHI - Japhet Sery Larsen (caution) 90+5'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Japhet Sery Larsen, Frankie Westfield (Ben Bender 59') Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Agustín Anello (Stas Korzeniowski 59'), Indiana Vassilev (Geiner Martinez 90'+4), Milan Iloski (Cavan Sullivan 83'), Bruno Damiani (Sal Olivas 83').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Alejandro Bedoya, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello
New York City FC: Matthew Freese, Raul Gustavo, Thiago Martins, Kevin O'Toole, Tayvon Gray, Maxi Morález (Seymour Reid 74'), Aiden O'Neill (Kai Trewin 83'), Keaton Parks, Nicolás Fernández (Talles Magno 89'), Hannes Wolf (Drew Baiera 83'), Agustin Ojeda.
Substitutes not used: Nico Cavallo, Maxi Carrizo, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Jonathan Shore, Tomas Romero.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Agustín Anello earned his first ever start for the Philadelphia Union.
Midfielder Indiana Vassilev scored the Union's first MLS goal of the season.
The Union will return to Subaru Park on Saturday, March 7 to face San Jose (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
